Ben Linfoot Chester Vase and Cheshire Oaks analysis | Zeyaadah the standout triallist

Ben Linfoot unpicks the results of the Chester Vase and the Cheshire Oaks with the runner-up in the latter race making most appeal when it comes to Epsom.
The Chester Vase changed complexion the day before the race when Aidan O’Brien took out Sir Lamerok (and San Martino) on account of the softening of the ground, leaving the Ballydoyle trainer with sole dart Sandhurst who looked up against it on his Craven sixth.
He actually ran an encouraging race in second after being short of room on the turn for home, an incident that forced Ryan Moore to regather his momentum, which he did, albeit slowly.
The point is O’Brien, who had won nine of the previous 13 renewals, was left with an unusually weak representation in this race, and though he’ll be happy with the improvement of Sandhurst he doesn’t look to have the class or speed for a Derby. He could possibly be more of a Leger type on running style, if not on pedigree.
It might be unfair on the winner, YOUTH SPIRIT, to start with O’Brien, but this is a man who has dominated this trial and the Derby over the last decade.
He’s won the Epsom Classic six times in the last nine years and two of those winners – Ruler Of The World and Wings Of Eagles – ran in the Chester Vase. Indeed, 32 horses have gone straight to Epsom from the Chester Vase this century, with 15 of them trained by O’Brien.
In contrast Youth Spirit’s trainer Andrew Balding has run one horse in the Derby that ran in the Vase – Minimise Risk who was a 66/1 seventh at Epsom in 2012 after finishing last at Chester – but he’s likely to double his Derby representation from this race now.
Like any trial winner he was cut by the bookies, to a general 25/1 from prices as big as 100s, but it was done so with a shrug of the shoulders and it’s hard to generate too much enthusiasm about his Classic chances after this.
He looks a nice horse who improved for stepping up in trip with cut in the ground, but the favourite, Wirko, was disappointing and went backwards from his Epsom trial win, while the third, Fancy Man, went for home too soon under Sean Levey and had run out of petrol by the final furlong.
Youth Spirit picked up the pieces in a sub-standard renewal, but he looks a typical son of Camelot in that he stays well and enjoys softer conditions, which might be worth remembering come the autumn.
He’ll have to improve again significantly, though, even in a soft ground Derby, to prevail at Epsom.
Two other things are worth mentioning.
Firstly, this was another nod to the Feilden Stakes form with the fourth and fifth finishing first and third in this race, adding extra substance to the aura surrounding that race’s winner, Highland Avenue, who is improving at a rate of knots.
And secondly this will give further confidence to the Balding yard when it comes to their three-year-olds, with Flyin’ High, an exciting half-brother to Izzi Top in the Telecaster colours, a possible to be unleashed in the Dante next week.
DUBAI FOUNTAIN got her season off to a winning start in the Cheshire Oaks at Chester on Wednesday and was swiftly cut by the camel coats for the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom in June.
Available at 33/1 for the fillies’ Classic beforehand, the daughter of Teofilo generally halved in price and a bit more for Epsom with 12/1 and 14/1 the most common odds available afterwards.
She ran in snatches here, coming off the bridle for the first time just after halfway and you can put that down to a couple of factors – firstly, the stop-start gallop set by James Doyle aboard the front-running Quenelle D’Or and secondly, the fact that this was the winner’s seasonal reappearance.
It’s fair to conclude that Mark Johnston’s filly was a bit ring rusty after 208 days off the track and she should come on for it, but she didn’t really show the sharpness you’d want in an Oaks winner.
‘Great ride Franny,’ said Luke Harvey afterwards on ITV Racing, and though the winning rider quipped back with ‘it helps when you’ve got 15lb in hand’ it’s true that she was the clear form standout here on the back of her Fillies’ Mile fourth.
That race is beginning to work out well thanks to this filly and the third home, Mother Earth, who won the 1000 Guineas on Sunday, so we wait with bated breath to see the first two home, Pretty Gorgeous and Indigo Girl, for the first time this campaign.
They could well be up to going close to winning in Classic company either here, in Ireland or in France, but Dubai Fountain was caught out for lacking a gear or two on several occasions as a juvenile and that would be the fear with her at the top level over a mile and a half.
Indeed, she could get further and she may well go up in trip as the season goes along.
Teofilo is a strong influence of stamina - as a couple of Melbourne Cup winners amongst his progeny in Cross Counter and Twilight Payment show – and Dubai Fountain is a half-sister to Leoncavallo, who won over 1m6f and two miles, as well.
Those are the sort of distances we could be talking about with her come the autumn, so those Oaks quotes look skinny enough - although I wouldn’t totally rule her out of each-way calculations if there’s a wet build-up to Derby week.
In total 34 fillies have taken gone to Epsom straight from the Cheshire Oaks this century and three of them won the Classic – Light Shift and Enable, who both won at Chester, and Forever Together who was runner-up in the trial before winning the big one.
With that last filly in mind perhaps a more obvious Oaks candidate could well be the runner-up, Zeyaadah, who comes out the best filly at the weights and showed plenty of improvement on her juvenile form.
She carried a 3lb penalty, travelled better than anything, was short of room on the turn for home and, despite adversity, gave the winner a scare with a late flourish to be beaten just a length.
William Hill went notably shorter about Zeyaadah for the Oaks at 8/1 than both the other bookies and their Dubai Fountain price and I’d be in full agreement with that assessment.
The ground was officially Good to Soft, Soft in places here and the slow times back up that the Roodee was not riding quick, but I’d love to see this daughter of Tamayuz back on good or faster ground as she’s a lovely fluent mover.
Generally 12s for Epsom, those odds have a bit of juice in them and I’d rather be on the side of the Roger Varian filly for the Oaks than the winner at the same sort of prices as things stand.
The rest were beaten quite convincingly with Nicest the pick of them in third, the American Pharoah filly not quite getting home after tracking the leaders throughout.
She’s bred to get a mile and a half but might be worth dropping back to 10 furlongs for a next step.
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.