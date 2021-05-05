Ben Linfoot Chester Vase and Cheshire Oaks analysis | Zeyaadah the standout triallist

Spirit wins sub-standard Vase

The Chester Vase changed complexion the day before the race when Aidan O’Brien took out Sir Lamerok (and San Martino) on account of the softening of the ground, leaving the Ballydoyle trainer with sole dart Sandhurst who looked up against it on his Craven sixth.

He actually ran an encouraging race in second after being short of room on the turn for home, an incident that forced Ryan Moore to regather his momentum, which he did, albeit slowly.

The point is O’Brien, who had won nine of the previous 13 renewals, was left with an unusually weak representation in this race, and though he’ll be happy with the improvement of Sandhurst he doesn’t look to have the class or speed for a Derby. He could possibly be more of a Leger type on running style, if not on pedigree.

It might be unfair on the winner, YOUTH SPIRIT, to start with O’Brien, but this is a man who has dominated this trial and the Derby over the last decade.

He’s won the Epsom Classic six times in the last nine years and two of those winners – Ruler Of The World and Wings Of Eagles – ran in the Chester Vase. Indeed, 32 horses have gone straight to Epsom from the Chester Vase this century, with 15 of them trained by O’Brien.

In contrast Youth Spirit’s trainer Andrew Balding has run one horse in the Derby that ran in the Vase – Minimise Risk who was a 66/1 seventh at Epsom in 2012 after finishing last at Chester – but he’s likely to double his Derby representation from this race now.

Like any trial winner he was cut by the bookies, to a general 25/1 from prices as big as 100s, but it was done so with a shrug of the shoulders and it’s hard to generate too much enthusiasm about his Classic chances after this.

He looks a nice horse who improved for stepping up in trip with cut in the ground, but the favourite, Wirko, was disappointing and went backwards from his Epsom trial win, while the third, Fancy Man, went for home too soon under Sean Levey and had run out of petrol by the final furlong.

Youth Spirit picked up the pieces in a sub-standard renewal, but he looks a typical son of Camelot in that he stays well and enjoys softer conditions, which might be worth remembering come the autumn.

He’ll have to improve again significantly, though, even in a soft ground Derby, to prevail at Epsom.

Two other things are worth mentioning.

Firstly, this was another nod to the Feilden Stakes form with the fourth and fifth finishing first and third in this race, adding extra substance to the aura surrounding that race’s winner, Highland Avenue, who is improving at a rate of knots.

And secondly this will give further confidence to the Balding yard when it comes to their three-year-olds, with Flyin’ High, an exciting half-brother to Izzi Top in the Telecaster colours, a possible to be unleashed in the Dante next week.