Zeyaadah bounces back for Roger Varian at Newcastle

Roger Varian's filly was well beaten at Epsom in the Cazoo Oaks when the day's rainfall went against her, but she enjoyed her Newcastle debut thanks in part to a fine ride from Jim Crowley.

Held up in the early exchanges, Crowley allowed the daughter of Tamayuz to ease herself into the contest before asking her to pick up inside the final quarter mile.

She had plenty to do when Technique hit the front but showed an impressive change of gear to get on top and deny Martyn Meade's challenger by a head.

Oriental Mystique was best of the rest in third.

Crowley said: "Rain tipped down at Epsom and she's obviously a top of the ground filly.

"I had to sit in, I didn't want to go three wide the whole way and she had a nice target to aim at. She probably kept a little bit up her sleeve as well.

"It's a nice confidence booster and hopefully she'll take a step forward again."

Remarkable Caspian up for the Cup - again

The brilliant Caspian Prince won the William Hill Gosforth Park Cup for the second year running at the age of 12 earlier on the card.

The son of Dylan Thomas won at Beverley 10 days ago and continued his superb form with a fantastic success under Theodore Ladd as he held on by a neck from May Sonic.

It was the veteran sprinter's 23rd success of an astonishing career and he seems to enjoy Newcastle as much as he does Epsom - where he has won three 'Dash' handicaps on Derby day.