Monday racing: Brentford Hope may head to Zetland Gold Cup

By Sporting Life
16:37 · MON May 24, 2021

Brentford Hope could make a quick reappearance in the Racing TV Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar next Monday, as long as the current wet conditions prevail.

The four-year-old relished the rain-softened ground to run out a convincing three-length winner at Nottingham on Sunday.

Trainer Richard Hughes is to give his stable star an entry in the mile-and-a-quarter handicap at the North East track as he needs to make the most of the unseasonal weather.

“He won well at Nottingham. It was good, he had his ground. When he has his ground he performs well,” said the Lambourn handler.

“He’s grand and we’ll probably make an entry for the Zetland Gold Cup. We’ve got the weather at the moment and I know I’m not going to have it for ever.

“I have to go wherever the rain goes. He’s in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot. It might have dried up by then, but you never know.”

