Zechariah to resume in Royal Lodge at Newmarket

The Martyn Meade-trained Nathaniel colt is expected to appreciate stepping up to a mile for the first time in the Group Two contest at the Rowley Mile on the final day of the Cambridgeshire Meeting on Saturday September 25.

After meeting with defeat on his debut at Yarmouth and at Newmarket’s July Course on his second start, Zechariah demonstrated what he is capable of with a decisive three and a half-length success on his most recent outing at Sandown in July.

Freddie Meade, son and assistant trainer, said: “At the moment the plan is to go straight to the Royal Lodge with Zechariah. He has had three starts now and he did it really well the last day at Sandown.

“He showed us all what we thought he could do at Sandown and his times were very good that day. The step up to a mile should suit. He is not an exuberant horse at home but he is a good work horse.”

Although Zechariah appeared one of the more exposed contenders on his latest start, the Meade team believe there were valid excuses for his first two defeats.

Freddie, who recently became a father for the second time, added: “It was probably our fault that he got beat in those first two starts as we rushed him early season as we thought he might be a horse for the Chesham at Royal Ascot.

“We probably ran him quicker than we should have done after his debut at Yarmouth and that is why he was disappointing on his next start at Newmarket.

“After we rushed him in the early part of the season that’s why we decided to give him a good gap and identified the Royal Lodge as a target.”