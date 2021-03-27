Ladbrokes Roseberry Handicap: Al Zaraqaan too good for rivals

Maureen Haggas, wife and assistant trainer, said: “It’s a poignant success as Sheikh Hamdan was a star. It’s tragic as he was such a nice man that really loved his horses. He supported his trainers morally not just financially.

Having travelled strongly throughout the 1m3f contest the son of Golden Horn, despite hanging to the right during the closing stages, demonstrated a willing attitude to get the better of a late battle with Almighwar, who was also carrying the famous Sheikh Hamdan colours, before scoring by three lengths.

The William Haggas-trained four year old was the first horse to score in the famous blue and white silks of his former owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum (now registered as Shadwell Estates Company), who died aged 75 on Wednesday, when carrying top weight to glory on his return to action.

Al Zaraqaan on the All-Weather 🏇 Three runs 🥇 Three wins ⭐️ Rising star A fine performance under @RKingscote by Al Zaraqaan who oozes class with success in the Rosebery Handicap at @kemptonparkrace for William Haggas pic.twitter.com/MFmEoN8bIU

"He always wanted to know what the trainers thought and you could always talk to him. If he had one opinion and you had another you could have a discussion with him about it. He was a very nice man that will be greatly missed.

On the Even-money winning favourite she added: “He is a nice horse but mentally he is still a bit babyish and he was shouting away before the race. Since being beaten first time out, he has not done much wrong and hopefully he can turn into a real nice horse.

“He was hanging a little bit late on when he wasn’t really focussing but he was really excited to be back out again. He didn’t run that long ago but we did let him down a bit so he will definitely improve for the race.

“This suited him much better than Lingfield as he is a big horse. Hopefully he will be better still when he goes back on grass while I imagine he would get a little further.”