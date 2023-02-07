Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Zanahiyr jumps big and bold
Zanahiyr - faces disqualification

Zanahiyr facing Champion Hurdle disqualification

By Sporting Life
13:43 · TUE February 07, 2023

Zanahiyr faces disqualification from third place in last season’s Champion Hurdle after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

An independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority will consider on Wednesday whether his trainer Gordon Elliott is in breach of the post-January 4 2022 Rules of Racing due to the presence of a prohibited substance urine sample taken from Zanahiyr after the race on March 15.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, the pair were beaten four and a lengths by Honeysuckle, with Epatante in second.

In fourth place and set to benefit from any disqualification was the Willie Mullins-trained Saint Roi, like Epatante owned by JP McManus.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING