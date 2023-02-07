An independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority will consider on Wednesday whether his trainer Gordon Elliott is in breach of the post-January 4 2022 Rules of Racing due to the presence of a prohibited substance urine sample taken from Zanahiyr after the race on March 15.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, the pair were beaten four and a lengths by Honeysuckle, with Epatante in second.

In fourth place and set to benefit from any disqualification was the Willie Mullins-trained Saint Roi, like Epatante owned by JP McManus.