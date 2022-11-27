A three-time winner last term, it was her first success since scoring at Uttoxeter in February and the perfect way to build on her reappearance second at Market Rasen earlier this month.

The consistent mare won the Listed contest by the best part of five lengths when it was run at Aintree last year and was defending her title as it returned to its usual Cumbria home.

The seven-year-old was allowed to dictate the pace in the hands of Daryl Jacob but faced a strong challenge at the fourth-last when Stuart Coltherd’s Maid O’Malley jumped to the lead and looked to be full of running.

Jacob to his credit did not panic and Zambella (2/1) was back alongside Maid O’Malley jumping three out and then again two out, where she edged her way to the front and cemented her dominance when pushed out after the last.

It was the seventh time Zambella has won at Listed level, and she will now head to Doncaster on December 29 to defend her Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares’ Chase crown before preparations begin for a third run in the Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in the spring.

“We are very pleased,” said Twiston-Davies. “She’s very genuine, very consistent and always runs her heart out.

“That’s her seventh Listed win and she is very special. Doncaster is definitely her next race.”

Maid O’Malley finished 14 lengths adrift in second, with Gordon Elliott’s 8/11 favourite Riviere d’Etel never a serious factor and last of the four.