The three-year-old daughter of No Nay Never is a course-and-distance winner, having taken a Group Three six-furlong prize at Ascot last July on her third outing.

She backed that up with success in the Group Two Lowther at York in August, giving her handler – and jockey Ray Dawson – the biggest success of their respective careers thus far.

However, she has not run since finishing 10th of 12 to Tenebrism in the Cheveley Park at Newmarket a month later, with plans for a subsequent trip to the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar shelved.

Currently a general 25/1 shot for the Group One contest at the Royal meeting, Mohammed feels bookmakers are underestimating her.

“She is in at Ascot over six furlongs,” said the Newmarket handler. “She is doing well. We have tried to do a lot of hard work with her.

“We gave her a two-month break in the paddock last year after she did well, winning a Group Three and a Group Two. We needed to give her a break. She is in great form, doing very well.

“I saw she was 25/1 for the Commonwealth Cup. I don’t know why her odds are so big. Maybe it is because she has not run up to now, but I think when they see her declared, they will be changing those odds! She is a good price now.”