Sky Bet Lowther Stakes: Zain Claudette on target

The filly has won twice thus far, taking a maiden event at Newmarket in June before triumphing in the Group Three Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot last month.

A further increase in grade is now on the horizon as the two-year-old is entered in the York feature on August 19, a six-furlong event for fillies.

“She’s doing very well, we’re giving her a bit of good work this week and the following week she will do some work on the grass,” Mohammed said. “She’s ready for the big race (the Lowther), the big jump, so far she is very well.