Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Youth Spirit (centre) burst through to win the Chester Vase
Youth Spirit (centre) burst through to win the Chester Vase

Youth Spirit among 29 left in Cazoo Derby at Epsom on June 5

By Sporting Life
15:19 · TUE May 18, 2021

Andrew Balding says the Cazoo Derby is still the plan for Chester Vase winner Youth Spirit as 29 were left in the Epsom Classic at the latest forfeit stage.

29 remain in the Cazoo Derby

A total of 29 horses remain engaged in The Cazoo Derby following Wednesday’s scratchings deadline. The mile and a half Group One Classic takes place at Epsom Downs on Saturday June 5, day two of The Cazoo Derby Festival.

There were no surprise defections with trainer Aidan O’Brien, who is seeking a record-extending ninth victory in the premier Classic, responsible for eight remaining entries, headed by current ante-post favourite Bolshoi Ballet, who was so impressive when taking the Group Three Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial by six lengths. It is 20 years since his sire Galileo won the same contest prior to scoring at Epsom Downs.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Mill Reef’s Derby success. The son of Never Bend remains the only horse to win The Derby. Eclipse Stakes, King George VI & Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in the same season, while he went on to sire two Derby winners in Shirley Heights (1978) and Reference Point (1987). Mill Reef was trained by Ian Balding and 50 years on his son Andrew is hoping for a first success in The Cazoo Derby with Youth Spirit, who warmed up for Epsom Downs by taking the Group Three Chester Vase. Andrew Balding has saddled seven Derby runners to date, faring best with Khalifa Sat, who outran his 50-1 odds to finish runner-up to Serpentine in 2020. Like Khalifa Sat, Youth Spirit is owned by Ahmad Al Shaikh.

Andrew Balding said: “The Derby is still the plan for Youth Spirit. He seems fine after his run at Chester, he hasn’t done a lot since but he’s come out of the race well.

“The key thing to find out that day was whether he stayed the trip and he saw it out well. He’ll go there with no stamina doubts, which there will be about some of the field and that’s got to be to his advantage but it’s a much stronger race than the Chester Vase was so he’s got to up his game again.

“I don’t think that the track will faze him. He’s a very well balanced horse and he handled Chester well so he shouldn’t have a problem with Epsom Downs. He’s a different horse to Khalifa Sat, but both are very talented and if we can get the same result as last year with Youth Spirit we’d be delighted.

“It’s great for the owner (Ahmad Al Shaikh) to have another contender for the race. He’s a big supporter of racing and he’s got plenty of horses in training with many yards so it’s lovely for him to have another candidate for the Epsom Derby.

“It’s the most important race of the year for any Flat trainer I think and to have a horse good enough to run in it is an achievement in itself – anything else on the day would be a massive bonus.”

The next confirmation stage for The Cazoo Derby is on Monday 31st May, when there is also a final chance to enter with the £63,750 supplementary entry stage.

THE CAZOO DERBY (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

EPSOM DOWNS. SATURDAY, 5TH JUNE

Horse Wgt Owner Trainer

  • Adayar (IRE) 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
  • Bolshoi Ballet (IRE) 9 0 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
  • Earlswood (GB) 9 0 G. Davies Johnny Murtagh IRE
  • El Drama (IRE) 9 0 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
  • Etonian (IRE) 9 0 Julie Wood Richard Hannon
  • Gear Up (IRE) 9 0 Teme Valley Mark Johnston
  • Gloucestershire (USA) 9 0 Team Valor & Manton Park Martyn Meade
  • Hector de Maris (IRE) 9 0 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
  • High Definition (IRE) 9 0 Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien IRE
  • Hurricane Lane (IRE) 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
  • John Leeper (IRE) 9 0 Anamoine Ltd Ed Dunlop
  • Kyprios (IRE) 9 0 Moyglare Stud Farm & Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
  • Lone Eagle (IRE) 9 0 Ballylinch Stud & Aquis Farm Martyn Meade
  • Mac Swiney (IRE) 9 0 Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE
  • Mohaafeth (IRE) 9 0 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas
  • Mojo Star (IRE) 9 0 Amo Racing Limited Richard Hannon
  • One Ruler (IRE) 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
  • Sandhurst (IRE) 9 0 Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
  • Seattle Creek (GB) 9 0 Luke Comer Luke Comer IRE
  • Seattle Sound (IRE) 9 0 Luke Comer Luke Comer IRE
  • Sir Lamorak (IRE) 9 0 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
  • Southern Lights (IRE) 9 0 Aquis Racing & Al Mamoura Partnership Joseph Patrick O'Brien IRE
  • Stay Well (GB) 9 0 Ben & Sir Martyn Arbib Hughie Morrison
  • Taipan (FR) 9 0 Fiona Carmichael Jessica Harrington IRE
  • The Mediterranean (IRE) 9 0 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier & Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
  • Third Realm (GB) 9 0 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
  • Van Gogh (USA) 9 0 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier & Diane Nagle Aidan O’Brien IRE
  • Yibir (GB) 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
  • Youth Spirit (IRE) 9 0 Ahmad Al Shaikh Andrew Balding

29 entries remain | 14 Irish-trained

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content