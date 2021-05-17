Timeform Eyecatcher Of The Day: Tommaso

Stef Keniry has not had a winning debutant since she started training in 2018 but she went close at Carlisle on Monday with TOMMASO, who was only beaten half a length after finishing with a flourish.

Tommaso, who failed to make the track as a juvenile and had been gelded ahead of his debut, showed obvious signs of inexperience at Carlisle as he was very slowly away and had to be pushed along with over three furlongs to go. He understandably took time to get to grips of what was being asked of him, and he still had plenty on his plate over a furlong out, but the penny dropped late on and he powered up the hill to finish third, close behind a pair with the benefit of previous experience.

Tommaso is entitled to improve significantly with this initial experience under his belt and he should also be suited by stepping up in trip beyond seven furlongs, mindful of how strong he was at the finish and that his dam won over a mile and a quarter.