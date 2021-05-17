Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker
Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker

Timeform Eyecatcher Of The Day: Tommaso

By Timeform
18:55 · MON May 17, 2021

Timeform identify an eye-catcher at Carlisle on Monday who should be added to My Stable, so you receive an alert next time they run.

Timeform eyecatcher: Monday

Tommaso

Third, 7f maiden, Carlisle, Monday May 17

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

Stef Keniry has not had a winning debutant since she started training in 2018 but she went close at Carlisle on Monday with TOMMASO, who was only beaten half a length after finishing with a flourish.

Tommaso, who failed to make the track as a juvenile and had been gelded ahead of his debut, showed obvious signs of inexperience at Carlisle as he was very slowly away and had to be pushed along with over three furlongs to go. He understandably took time to get to grips of what was being asked of him, and he still had plenty on his plate over a furlong out, but the penny dropped late on and he powered up the hill to finish third, close behind a pair with the benefit of previous experience.

Tommaso is entitled to improve significantly with this initial experience under his belt and he should also be suited by stepping up in trip beyond seven furlongs, mindful of how strong he was at the finish and that his dam won over a mile and a quarter.

Timeform Eyecatchers of the Week

May 10-16 - We round up the week's eyecatchers from Timeform including a two-year-old to note from the Sunday meeting at Ripon.

Check out the latest Timeform horse to add to your My Stable tracker

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content