Yorkshire Oaks analysis: Warm Heart

By David Cleary
16:43 · THU August 24, 2023

A representative field lined up for the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks, only the Oaks winner Soul Sister notable by her absence. The pace was sound and although the ground may have been firmer than ideal for one or two, there's little reason to question the form. The principals finished too well grouped to rate the form any more than average for the grade, but there were no eyebrow-raising efforts to prompt a lower view.

In a tight finish, Warm Heart just held off the late thrust of the five-year-old Free Wind. Both benefited from a switch away from the testing ground they'd encountered last time. Warm Heart had progressed race by race prior to her defeat in the Irish Oaks last month and resumed her upward climb, travelling smoothly but needing to battle.

Free Wind hadn't stayed on bad ground in the Lillie Langtry at Goodwood, but she too had been better than ever the time before and again eked out a little more improvement.

The favourite and the winner's stable companion Savethelastdance was third, beating the fourth Bluestocking by half a length further than she had in the Irish Oaks last time. She set the pace and didn't have an uncontested lead, but she essentially ran creditably and needed no excuse against a pair that raised their game.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

