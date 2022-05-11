Latest news from the Knavesmire on day one of the Dante Festival as Gaassee landed a plunge in the opening Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap.
William Haggas' Gaassee landed the first race of the Dante Festival at York and some hefty bets in the meantime with a comfortable success in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap.
Sent off the 6/4 favourite in what looked a strong field, the son of Sea The Stars came from off the pace to finish strongly and pick up the prominently-ridden Forza Orta in the closing stages to win by a length.
Just Fine stayed on for third but the winner did this relatively comfortably despite hanging to his left a little when first coming under pressure.
Strong at the line, sponsors Sky Bet went 10/1 about Gaassee for their Ebor Handicap in August and his winning jockey, Tom Marquand, feels he'll get the extra two furlongs without fuss.
Marquand said: "It's still a case that he's learning but he's come in today off 94 and you'd like to think there's a bit to play with.
"We took the harder route and we were a step further back than ideal.
"He's one you wouldn't mind angling down that route with [the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap in August] as he'll get the trip."
