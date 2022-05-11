Gaassee on road to the Ebor

William Haggas' Gaassee landed the first race of the Dante Festival at York and some hefty bets in the meantime with a comfortable success in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap.

Sent off the 6/4 favourite in what looked a strong field, the son of Sea The Stars came from off the pace to finish strongly and pick up the prominently-ridden Forza Orta in the closing stages to win by a length.

Just Fine stayed on for third but the winner did this relatively comfortably despite hanging to his left a little when first coming under pressure.

Strong at the line, sponsors Sky Bet went 10/1 about Gaassee for their Ebor Handicap in August and his winning jockey, Tom Marquand, feels he'll get the extra two furlongs without fuss.

Marquand said: "It's still a case that he's learning but he's come in today off 94 and you'd like to think there's a bit to play with.

"We took the harder route and we were a step further back than ideal.

"He's one you wouldn't mind angling down that route with [the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap in August] as he'll get the trip."