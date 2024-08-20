York Wednesday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Wednesday's big-race action at York.
Ruling Court, the early ante-post favourite for next year’s 2000 Guineas and Derby, puts his reputation on the line against The Lion In Winter in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York.
The Godolphin-owned and Charlie Appleby-trained Justify colt cost €2.3million at the breeze-up sales in May and created a huge impression at Sandown last month when winning by over five lengths.
A change in the conditions of the race has resulted in an increased field of 11 runners this year, with contenders including Aidan O’Brien’s The Lion In Winter, Ruling Court’s main rival in the Derby betting.
“We were obviously delighted with Ruling Court on his first start at Sandown and he has definitely come on for the run,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com. “We always felt that a nice, galloping track like York would suit, and it looks a more competitive contest than in the past with the race conditions having changed this year. We go there with a horse who looked very exciting on his debut and, if the improvement that we have seen at home is there, he is hopefully going to be very competitive again.”
Ruling Court will be partnered by Godolphin number one William Buick who is eager to see if the youngster can take the step to the next level having delighted him on debut.
Buick said: “He’s in good form, I’m looking forward to getting back on him. He did very well on debut and I was very pleased with him at Sandown. I’m looking forward to Wednesday. Obviously, it looks a very competitive race as you would expect, and we will know a lot more after it. He couldn’t have done any more first time out so we’re hopeful.”
There was a lot to like about the way The Lion In Winter breezed home to deny a better-fancied stablemate at the Curragh first time out and he will be ready to exploit any weakness Ruling Court presents.
Ballydoyle’s Ides Of War, who was third behind The Lion In Winter, has since boosted the form with a Curragh victory.
“He created a nice impression on his debut, it was a nice performance,” said O’Brien. “He is just ready to start again and we thought the experience of York would do him good. The track should suit him. We’ve got the Goffs Million possibly in our minds for him and the timing of this race, and the experience he should pick up, should help with that in mind.”
Diablo Riojo went all the way to Redcar to score at the first time of asking and heads north once again as he steps up markedly in grade. He looked a cut above the opposition on that occasion and could be a top-draw operator for Amo Racing handler Raphael Freire.
“Diablo Rojo showed real class when winning at Redcar on debut,” his rider David Egan told Tattersalls. “He always showed potential at home, and it was nice that it showed at the races. He has come forward from that run and I expect him to put up a good account of himself in what looks to be a strong contest.”
Other exciting prospects in the field include Andrew Balding’s Jouncy, who now steps up in trip after shedding his maiden status at Goodwood, while Ralph Beckett’s Mr Chaplin accounted for that rival earlier in the season and was another to taste success on the Sussex Downs recently, notching his second victory.
He will be ridden by Rossa Ryan, who said: “He is going really well, he was impressive at Goodwood given he didn’t see daylight until he hit the half-furlong pole. He deserves his step up in class now. He looks great and everyone seems happy with him, so we’re hopeful of a good run.”
Aidan O’Brien has added a real touch of class to the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes with the decision to supplement Irish Derby hero Los Angeles.
While losing his unbeaten record to stablemate City Of Troy in the Derby, he left Epsom with his reputation enhanced and duly added Classic glory of his own at the Curragh.
He is favourite or joint-favourite with another stablemate, Jan Brueghel, for the St Leger at Doncaster and his performance at York on Wednesday could have a bearing on where he goes next, with the Camelot colt entered in virtually every race worthy of a mention.
“We just thought this looked the right race for him to run in, even with his penalty, so we were happy to supplement him,” said O’Brien, who will also saddle Illinois and Euphoric.
“There’s lots of places he can go after it. Obviously there’s the Leger at a mile and six, he could go up to two miles or having won the Irish Derby, he could always go back to a mile and four.
“This race might help us decide where he goes, and we’ve got Illinois in there as well who won at Ascot (Queen’s Vase) and then we took him to France when he ran a great race (Grand Prix de Paris).”
King’s Gambit is a worthy opponent to the Ballydoyle duo, and appears due a change of luck after having very little of it in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot or in the York Stakes over this course and distance.
“He’s run well of late and through no fault of his own has just not come out with a win at Ascot and then at York it was a bizarre race,” said trainer Harry Charlton.
“We knew it would be and he’s done the donkey work in what I was told was the slowest run 10-furlong race at York ever, which was never going to suit him being a potential 12-furlong horse up against speedy 10-furlong horses.
“I thought he ran well and more than anything it gave us confidence that 12 furlongs would be within his compass because he was deeply relaxed, lobbing along in front when the others were keen.
“It will be interesting how we get on as we are going in potentially against some stayers and he’s the one coming up in trip, so it will be interesting to see. He might be the one with the speed and they will want to go a nice tempo, which he likes.”
Also interesting is the Owen Burrows-trained Deira Mile, who has been aimed at the Leger since his fourth at Epsom, with William Haggas represented by Space Legend, who was disappointing up in trip in the Bahrain Trophy but had looked progressive prior to that.
