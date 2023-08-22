York Wednesday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Wednesday's big-race action at York.

2.25 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes Adrian Keatley - Ballymount Boy: “He’s trained well since his run at Goodwood, we’re very happy with him and we’re looking forward to running him in the Acomb on Wednesday. It looked the obvious thing to do coming away from Goodwood (stepping up in trip), it looked to us like he’d appreciate another furlong, so that’s what we’re doing. We thought a lot of our horse going to Goodwood, so we weren’t by any means surprised by his run and we appreciate that the winner now looks very good as well – it’s all stacking up.” Charlie Hills - Cogitate: “I’m very pleased with him, it’s always been the plan to run him in this race. His work has been good and we think he could be a nice horse for the future. He travelled very well (at Newbury), he’s got a good attitude and a good temperament – I was really taken by his first run. He’s a big, scopey horse and he should be a nice horse for next year as well.”

3.00 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes John Gosden - Gregory: “He’s coming back two furlongs in distance from the Queen’s Vase and I think he’s going to be well suited by the St Leger distance. We planned the autumn campaign with him so that it was always one run and then to the Leger.” James Ferguson - Canberra Legend: “Obviously it’s a big ask for him, but I feel he has been developing throughout the year and crying out for a mile and a half. I thought he ran very well in the Gordon (at Goodwood) and this will teach us a lot about him. I think he is in as good form as I’ve ever had him and the race has cut up enough for me to feel it is worth taking our chance. He’s getting better with every run. Put a line through the Dante the last time he went to York and I think he’s probably a bigger price than what he should be.” 3.35 Juddmonte International Aidan O'Brien - Paddington: “He’s an amazing horse really and all he’s done is progress with each race. There’s nothing much else I can say about him, every time we’ve asked him a question he keeps coming up with it. “Everything has gone well with him since his last run. The ground is fine and we know he stays the trip. He went to the Coral-Eclipse for his first run over a mile and a quarter, so this is a little bit further on a flatter track. It will be interesting to see and we’ll take it race by race with him at the moment.” John Gosden - Mostahdaf: “The plan has always been to come here after Royal Ascot. There’s no change in Plan A, it was always to give him the time. He benefited from time between Saudi Arabia and running in Dubai through to June and, again, we’ve taken a similar spacing with him. He’s fine.”

Aidan O'Brien: My York Ebor Festival team