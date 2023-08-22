York Wednesday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Wednesday's big-race action at York.
Adrian Keatley - Ballymount Boy: “He’s trained well since his run at Goodwood, we’re very happy with him and we’re looking forward to running him in the Acomb on Wednesday. It looked the obvious thing to do coming away from Goodwood (stepping up in trip), it looked to us like he’d appreciate another furlong, so that’s what we’re doing. We thought a lot of our horse going to Goodwood, so we weren’t by any means surprised by his run and we appreciate that the winner now looks very good as well – it’s all stacking up.”
Charlie Hills - Cogitate: “I’m very pleased with him, it’s always been the plan to run him in this race. His work has been good and we think he could be a nice horse for the future. He travelled very well (at Newbury), he’s got a good attitude and a good temperament – I was really taken by his first run. He’s a big, scopey horse and he should be a nice horse for next year as well.”
John Gosden - Gregory: “He’s coming back two furlongs in distance from the Queen’s Vase and I think he’s going to be well suited by the St Leger distance. We planned the autumn campaign with him so that it was always one run and then to the Leger.”
James Ferguson - Canberra Legend: “Obviously it’s a big ask for him, but I feel he has been developing throughout the year and crying out for a mile and a half. I thought he ran very well in the Gordon (at Goodwood) and this will teach us a lot about him. I think he is in as good form as I’ve ever had him and the race has cut up enough for me to feel it is worth taking our chance. He’s getting better with every run. Put a line through the Dante the last time he went to York and I think he’s probably a bigger price than what he should be.”
Aidan O'Brien - Paddington: “He’s an amazing horse really and all he’s done is progress with each race. There’s nothing much else I can say about him, every time we’ve asked him a question he keeps coming up with it.
“Everything has gone well with him since his last run. The ground is fine and we know he stays the trip. He went to the Coral-Eclipse for his first run over a mile and a quarter, so this is a little bit further on a flatter track. It will be interesting to see and we’ll take it race by race with him at the moment.”
John Gosden - Mostahdaf: “The plan has always been to come here after Royal Ascot. There’s no change in Plan A, it was always to give him the time. He benefited from time between Saudi Arabia and running in Dubai through to June and, again, we’ve taken a similar spacing with him. He’s fine.”
Hollie Doyle - Nashwa: "I’m always delighted to be getting back on Nashwa and I thought it was a solid run at Goodwood considering the slow pace and not very nice ground,” she said.
“They had an easy time on the front end and Nashwa moved up like the best filly in the race, but she’d possibly been further back than ideal on that ground, which probably blunted the turn of foot she showed in the Falmouth.
“She takes her races very well, and I’m hearing good reports from home through Teddy Grimthorpe (owner Imad Al Sagar’s racing manager).”
Alastair Donald, racing manager to owners of The Foxes: “The others may be proven at a higher level, but I do feel The Foxes is an improving horse and we haven’t seen the best of him yet.
“It looks like he’ll get his preferred conditions of fast ground and we know he likes the course and distance. It might end up being a trappy race and, you never know, it’s worth being there. I think if there was a slow pace, which there might be, that would suit us as well, and you have to be excited about taking them on.”
