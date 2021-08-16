York Wednesday preview: What the trainers say

2.25 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes Impressive Ascot scorer Ehraz is one of five last-time-out winners set to do battle in a fascinating renewal of the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York on on Wednesday. Charlie Appleby’s Noble Truth and the Richard Hannon-trained Ehraz finished first and second respectively in a Newmarket maiden in early July, since when Ehraz has gone one better with a facile success. The pair renew rivalry on the Knavesmire, with Angus Gold, racing manager for Ehraz’s owners Shadwell, expecting another bold showing from their colt. “He ran very well first time at Newmarket and was impressive at Ascot. He’s done everything right so far and Richard is very happy with the horse – he’s giving him all the right signs at home,” said Gold. “Obviously it’s a trappy little contest, but I think they feel Ehraz is above average on his home work and all being well he’s a potentially nice horse in the making. Like always, you’ve got to see them go and do it on the track.” Like Ehraz, Noble Truth has two runs under his belt, having finished third behind Hannon’s subsequent July Stakes winner Lusail on his debut before his comfortable defeat of Ehraz. “Noble Truth progressed from his first start to win his maiden and has done well physically since,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com. “This will hopefully tell us the level we will be campaigning him at for the rest of the season.” Dubawi Legend made a big impression when winning by five lengths on his Doncaster debut four weeks ago, a performance which came as no surprise to trainer Hugo Palmer. He said: “We’re obviously hopeful. He’s a horse we’ve always held in high regard. I’d have been disappointed if he hadn’t won the way he did at Doncaster. We were hoping he would do something like that first time and he didn’t disappoint. “It’s a race that is typical of the conditions of the Acomb. It’s going to be a question of which maiden winner in the second half of July was the better one.”

Palmer would be unconcerned if rain arrived at York, adding: “His work on watered ground in Newmarket has been very pleasing and I would have thought anywhere between firm and good to soft and he’ll be fine. “It’s just the second run of his life and two or three of the others have got more experience, but he hasn’t missed a beat since Doncaster and goes there in great nick. Hopefully he can run a big race.” Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy team up with Glorious Goodwood winner Imperial Fighter, while Mark Johnston saddles Royal Patronage, who made it third time lucky on his latest appearance at Epsom. 3.00 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes High Definition bids to kickstart his season in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York. The Galileo colt spent the winter months at the top of the ante-post betting for the Derby after powering home to round off an unbeaten juvenile campaign with victory in the Beresford Stakes, but little has gone right for Aidan O’Brien’s charge since. Plans to return to action in the Lingfield Derby Trial had to be shelved following unsatisfactory blood test results and he instead made his comeback in the Dante at York the following week, where he ran with plenty of credit to finish third. However, while Dante hero Hurricane Lane went on to finish third at Epsom and has since won the the Grand Prix de Paris and the Irish Derby, High Definition never threatened to land a blow in the Curragh Classic. O’Brien said: “He’s had a good break and is in good form, so the plan is to run in the Great Voltigeur. He ran very well in the Dante at York.” Reflecting on his Irish Derby performance, the trainer added: “He just caught a heel maybe after going a little bit. His head hit the ground and he never really got going after that.” Ryan Moore has sided with High Definition over his two stable companions Sir Lucan and The Mediterranean, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori and Wayne Lordan respectively.

Of High Definition, Moore told Betfair: “He was hampered early in the Irish Derby and never figured after that, but I think he is better judged on his Dante run when third, beaten two lengths by the Irish Derby winner, Hurricane Lane. “The Dante was obviously a good race and Hurricane Lane has gone on to win the Grand Prix de Paris after his Curragh victory, so the form stacks up. We know High Definition acts around York and the trip will suit. I’m expecting a very good run.” Charlie Appleby saddles both Royal Ascot hero Kemari and his stablemate Yibir. Kemari won the Queen’s Vase on his latest appearance, while Yibir was sixth in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood having previously won Newmarket’s Bahrain Trophy. “Kemari has enjoyed a nice break since Ascot and dropping back to a mile and a half isn’t a worry. He has to carry a penalty, but we felt that this was the right race for him ahead of his autumn campaign,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com. “Yibir is on a slight recovery mission after racing keenly and disappointing at Goodwood. We are leaving the hood on him this time and a repeat of his Bahrain Trophy win will make him competitive.” Andrea Atzeni is looking forward to partnering the Roger Varian-trained Third Realm, who finished fifth in the Derby at Epsom before placing third in the Gordon Stakes. “His last run at Goodwood I thought was a solid enough run and I do think the horse has improved since,” the jockey told Sky Sports Racing. “His last bit of work for him was quite nice – he’s not a flashy worker. We’re very confident the track will suit him and it will be nice ground for him. “We’ll have to see how High Definition is going to turn out, but my horse is a hardy horse who never runs a bad race and hopefully we can get his head in front again.” Youth Spirit (Andrew Balding) and Scope (Ralph Beckett) are the other hopefuls. 3.35 Juddmonte International Stakes Owner Jeff Smith feels he has “nothing to lose” by allowing his star filly Alcohol Free to line up for the Juddmonte International at York. A daughter of American sprinter No Nay Never, Andrew Balding’s charge will take a step into the unknown on the Knavesmire as she tries a mile and a quarter for the first time. There were doubts about whether the Cheveley Park Stakes winner’s stamina would even last out over a mile earlier in the year – but those have been extinguished by further top-level wins in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. Never one to shirk a challenge, Smith is ready to roll the dice over another two furlongs in Wednesday’s Group One feature – a race he won with 50-1 shot Arabian Queen in 2015. His brilliant colt Chief Singer was third in the 1984 renewal. “The favourite (St Mark’s Basilica) is out, but it’s still a top-class, Group One race,” said Smith. “The Juddmonte International is a championship race, so what else would you expect? I haven’t seen the filly for a few days, but I’m told she’s absolutely thriving and full of health.”

Although Alcohol Free’s two victories this season have come on easy surface, Smith is unfazed about the prospect of faster conditions at York and admits only time will tell whether the mile and a quarter is within her compass. He added: “We’re not fussed about the ground – she’ll go on anything. We have nothing to lose. Either she stays or she doesn’t stay. I’m really relaxed, or as relaxed as one can ever be before a big race. “There’s no disgrace if she doesn’t stay. If she doesn’t, we’ve simply got the best miler – well, thank you very much! “She’s got three Group Ones in the bag and proper Group Ones as well. It’s going to be interesting.” The top two in the market are a pair of proven stayers in Mishriff and Love, who renew rivalry after finishing second and third respectively in the King George at Ascot. John and Thady Gosden’s Mishriff has already enjoyed a hugely-lucrative campaign, having won both the Saudi Cup and the Dubai Sheema Classic earlier in the year before being placed in the Eclipse and the King George. Gosden senior said: “I was very happy with his King George run. Obviously, what he achieved earlier in the year was considerable, to say the least. We’ve very much been targeting the Juddmonte. The slightly extended mile and a quarter, we feel that’s his best trip. “We’ve been happy with him since the King George. The race has changed a little bit in complexion, but we’re pleased to be going where we planned for a long time.” Aidan O’Brien had to rule out hot favourite St Mark’s Basilica on Monday morning, but has an able super-sub in the brilliant filly Love. The daughter of Galileo won the 1000 Guineas, the Oaks and the Yorkshire Oaks last season and O’Brien feels she is better than she showed at Ascot three and a half weeks ago. “The King George was a little bit of a mess really. We kind of thought it would be an evenly-run race and it probably wasn’t,” the trainer told Racing TV. “Ryan (Moore) followed them into the straight and just as he was ready to come out, David (Egan, on Mishriff) came up and cut the head off him. That was more rhythm broken and he just had to wait then. She ran on very well and Ryan was very happy with the run. We saw all the things that went wrong for her. “She came out of the race well and in good form. It will be interesting when she meets the three-year-olds again in a solid run race and see what will happen – she will definitely improve.” Love is one of two Irish challengers along with the Jim Bolger-trained Mac Swiney. Since narrowly beating esteemed stablemate Poetic Flare to Classic glory in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, the son of New Approach has finished fourth in the Derby at Epsom and sixth in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh. Bolger said: “I won’t be underestimating him, anyway. He’s a very good ‘doer’, so he doesn’t get a lot of time out. In any case, he’s very well, so I’m happy with him. We’re hopeful that going back to a mile and a quarter will bring out the best in him. As usual, it’s a hot race. York has been a lucky track for me and I’m hoping that the luck will stay with us.”