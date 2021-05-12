York Wednesday preview: Declarations made for Musidora

What runs in the Musidora Stakes?

Sir Michael Stoute’s Noon Star and the Roger Varian-trained Teona put their Cazoo Oaks credentials on the line in Wednesday’s Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York.

A total of eight fillies will line up in the trial, which is a Group Three races in its own right so offers valuable black type.

Noon Star, who runs in the Juddmonte colours, is a daughter of brilliant mare Midday, a multiple Group One winner for Sir Henry Cecil, and she is by champion sire Galileo. Third on her debut at Salisbury, she subsequently beat Hugo Palmer’s Ocean Road, who was placed in the Lingfield Oaks Trial, at Nottingham.

Noon Star gave some idea of just how good she might be when carrying a 7lb penalty to success at Wetherby on her seasonal bow, with Lingfield winner Sherbet Lemon back in fourth. She will be ridden by Richard Kingscote, who was also in the plate at Wetherby.