York Friday review: Richard Fahey completes treble on Knavesmire

Richard Fahey warmed up for Royal Ascot with a 222/1 York treble highlighted by Space Traveller's victory in the feature Sky Bet Ganton Stakes.

A winner at the Berkshire showpiece in the 2019 Jersey Stakes, the five-year-old was having only his fourth run since in the Listed contest. It was a strange race with Azano bursting clear of his rivals and holding a 15-length lead for much of the contest. However, Danny Tudhope never panicked aboard the 11/4 winner who emerged from the chasing pack to run him down inside the distance and score by a length-and-a-quarter.

"It's great to see him back. I was worried about very fast ground for him and but they've done a fantastic job with it and it was great to see him stretch out," said the trainer. "It's a rebuilding job with him. He has been working well of late and if he hadn't run well today we were in serious trouble. He had a little problem with a knee but it's all settled down and I just need to keep him off very fast ground. "He's in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and the owners want to win a Group One but the Clipper Logistics Boomerang Stakes is his race."

