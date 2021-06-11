York Friday review: Richard Fahey completes treble on Knavesmire

Richard Fahey warmed up for Royal Ascot with a 222/1 York treble highlighted by Space Traveller's victory in the feature Sky Bet Ganton Stakes.
A winner at the Berkshire showpiece in the 2019 Jersey Stakes, the five-year-old was having only his fourth run since in the Listed contest.
It was a strange race with Azano bursting clear of his rivals and holding a 15-length lead for much of the contest. However, Danny Tudhope never panicked aboard the 11/4 winner who emerged from the chasing pack to run him down inside the distance and score by a length-and-a-quarter.
"It's great to see him back. I was worried about very fast ground for him and but they've done a fantastic job with it and it was great to see him stretch out," said the trainer.
"It's a rebuilding job with him. He has been working well of late and if he hadn't run well today we were in serious trouble. He had a little problem with a knee but it's all settled down and I just need to keep him off very fast ground.
"He's in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and the owners want to win a Group One but the Clipper Logistics Boomerang Stakes is his race."
Fahey was the centre of the post-race drama after Tareekh came out on top in the Rous Selling Stakes.
The 5/2 chance was a cosy winner under Jack Mitchell but it didn't go unnoticed, connections having to go to 28,000 to buy Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah's son of Dandy Man back.
"I spoke to the owner and was trying to explain to him what was happening but he just said to me 'buy him, buy him back', So I did! He did it nicely and I was just worried if he got beat he'd get claimed but he's doing well right now."
The treble was completed by Gabrial The Wire (16/1) who dug deep under Paul Hanagan to get the better of Paxos after a sustained duel in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap and win by a short head.