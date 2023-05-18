Our man tipped Hambleton Handicap winner Croupier on Thursdays and has a couple of recommended bets ahead of day three of the Dante Festival at York on Friday.

The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland. Following all of Matt’s tips to advertised stakes/odds since he took over from Ben Linfoot in June 2020 would have produced over 119pts profit .

. So far this year he's tipped winners Aucunrisque at 14/1, Maskada at 25/1, Stage Star at 11/1, Tiger Jet at 16/1, Rebel Territory at 7/1, Rainbow Fire at 6/1, Gloire D’athon at 14/1, Metier at 6/1 and Croupier at 14/1 (R4).

Value Bet tips: Friday, May 19 1pt win Moktasaab in 3.00 York at 8/1 (General) 1pt win Gioia Cieca in 4.45 York at 14/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet Value Bet Price Guarantee Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to followers of the Sporting Life Value Bet column with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices for two hours from 3pm - max £25). Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (does not include Sky Bet ‘Money Back as Cash’ races). Click here to back Moktasaab with Sky Bet at 8/1

Click here to back Gioia Cieca with Sky Bet at 14/1

Attractive bet in non-ITV event Two of the best betting heats at York on Friday don’t make the ITV4 schedule unfortunately but I won’t let that put me off as GIOIA CIECA has been on the radar all spring and he’s the one to back in the Yorkshire Equine Practice Handicap. Trainer Keith Dalgleish has been rattling in the winners since announcing his impending retirement/sabbatical back in February, and while this horse hasn't been among those to have got their name on the scoresheet, he's shaped really well in a couple of Musselburgh races over this seven-furlong trip. The first, Gioia Cieca’s seasonal reappearance following gelding and wind surgery over the winter, yielded a staying-on third behind Gweedore in a race that has worked out well, the fourth and fifth having won since and the first two going on to be placed off higher marks in even stronger handicaps at Haydock and Newmarket respectively.

Meanwhile, the selection’s last run was a bit of a non-event as he was knocked sideways soon after exiting the stalls and then suffered a troubled passage up the straight, only able to box on for fifth when finally in the clear yet still looking in good heart. The handicapper has dropped him 1lb for that effort so he's down to a career-low 83 and a full 13lb lower than when beaten just a length and a half by Boardman at Haydock last spring. There are definitely more races to be won with this lightly-raced five-year-old and, while he’d no doubt cope well with a return to a mile at some stage, he’s drawn slap-bang between the two obvious pace horses, Seven Brothers and Ascot Adventure, so should get a lovely tow into the straight if all goes well as the gates open this time.

Fahey sprinter one to consider The concluding Irish Champions Festival Handicap is a 0-90 again after being open to horses rated a bit higher (0-95) for the past couple of seasons and it’s interesting to see Richard Fahey’s Clearpoint sneak in at the top. Eased a pound for his comeback run at Thirsk, the horse had next to no chance from where he was drawn and where he had to make his challenge as everything that raced away from the stands’ side rail on the day struggled to make much impact. In the circumstances, Clearpoint did well to finish fifth and it was good to see him back on track to some extent after losing his way when not quite right in the Gimcrack last August. Fahey has fitted cheekpieces for the first time in order to eke out a little more improvement and he looks to hold a reasonable chance, but at the other end of the weights ex-Godolphin Winter Crown might take some beating as he’s 3lb well-in following a fine run from a tough draw at Chester. I’ll let Clearpoint go unbacked at current odds, but may be drawn in on the day if he drifts a little more.

Drop back in distance to suit Knight raider Earlier on Friday, Giavellotto is the closest I came to a bet in the Yorkshire Cup, while the first couple of races are made up of completely unexposed two and three-year-olds, so I won’t be getting involved at all. The Knights Solicitors Handicap is more interesting and the three coming back from long layoffs – Aramaic, Nobel and Marhaba The Champ – all have something to recommend them. With the latter among the outsiders of the field, he's got to be worth a closer look as he’s extremely well bred and likely to be capable of a lot better than when a disappointing favourite off this mark (90) at Nottingham when last seen in October. William Buick is booked, drying ground looks a plus on pedigree but the recent breathing operation is the second of his short career to this point and he just looks a bit too risky despite the Kevin Ryan yard going well. Preference is for MOKTASAAB, who finally gets another shot over 10 furlongs. He looked really progressive over this trip last spring before being stepped up in trip and while he did go close to scoring over the mile and a half at Newbury in mid-September, I’m convinced he simply races too keenly to fully see out that longer distance. Connections persisted with it at Doncaster in October, and again at Newmarket when reappearing earlier this month, but his handicap mark has come down a couple of pounds as a result and he’s now back on the same mark as when third at Goodwood in the summer, as well as the aforementioned Newbury effort.

He’s probably not got masses in hand as his last win came off 3lb lower, but he was very well backed again at the Guineas meeting (despite ‘carrying condition’ according to Timeform), when again a touch free early on before finishing fourth behind Teumessias Fox and Crystal Delight. I'm betting a fast-run 10 furlongs around here will really play to his strengths. Newbury’s 20-runner Unibet Handicap has made its way into the terrestrial coverage too and this really is wide-open. James Fanshawe’s Tuxedo Junction looks a useful sort bubbling away but he may need even more time to fill his considerable frame and has ground to make up with winner Mustazeed from their clash here last month. Harry Eustace’s horse has gone up 6lb for the victory but reopposing runner-up Time Interval has since won at Goodwood and the winner could be up to defying the rise. A market move for Ian Williams’ Tribal Wisdom, picked up relatively cheaply out of Charlie Appleby’s yard, would make him of some interest but, ultimately, it’s another ITV4 race I can leave well alone. Click here for the full Value Bet record First published at 1500 BST on 18/05/23