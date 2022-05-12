Our expert looks ahead to the third and final day of the Dante Festival at York on Friday.

Value Bet tips: Friday May 13 1pt win Pillow Talk in 1.50 York at 10/1 (General) 1pt win Primrose Ridge in 1.50 York at 16/1 (General) 1pt win Spirit Dancer in 3.00 York at 9/1 (William Hill, bet365) 1pt win Speycaster in 4.10 York at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Talk is cheap... Karl Burke has a fantastic set of two-year-old fillies this year, seemingly headed by the Queen Mary-bound Newmarket winner Dramatised, and PILLOW TALK looks a fair bet at double-figure odds to tee up a tilt at the same Royal Ascot race by winning York's Knights Solicitors British EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes on Friday. The first foal out of a half-sister to 2017 Gimcrack winner Sands Of Mali, she has a very speedy pedigree and showed bundles of potential when nearly getting up from what looked a disadvantageous draw at Nottingham last month.

Emerging from stall one and sent off at 18/1 in the second silks of owners Clipper Logistics, the daughter of Kodiac ended up second, splitting a couple of horses who had the benefit of not only previous racecourse experience, but also more favourable stalls positions in 11 and 13 towards the stands’ side rail. Clifford Lee wasn’t hard on Pillow Talk by any stretch, and she smacks of a horse bound to improve a great deal from the first taste of competitive action.

I’m taking a twin-pronged attack on the race as plenty of them look like they may prove more Albany types – on breeding and run-style to this point – with PRIMROSE RIDGE the other one to back under Frankie Dettori. She’s more exposed than Pillow Talk but has shown improvement every time she’s stepped on the track and just looked a bit unfortunate to meet with soft ground at Redcar when unable to land skinny odds on the back of her Brocklesby debut second at the beginning of the campaign.

Quite what she bumped into (Persian Force) at Doncaster is not yet known but he looks a juvenile of the highest order and Darryll Holland’s filly was best of the rest, edging out subsequent Leicester scorer Jiffy Boy after showing bright speed throughout. Primrose Ridge, who was snapped up by Amo Racing after her fine second to their Persian Force, broke through at the third time of asking at Beverley last month, defying stall 14 with a deeply impressive display, and on a speed-favouring track like York, plus a lovely middle-draw to work with (10), she could take some catching. Like Pillow Talk, SPEYCASTER is another horse on the Friday card whose recent Nottingham form can be marked up quite considerably. He was sent off favourite to beat the reopposing Al Qareem on his handicap and season debut at Colwick Park early last month but found himself totally undone by the way the race panned out.

While Al Qareem and eventual second Mr Big Stuff got into a nice rhythm on the front end, Rob Hornby seemed hell-bent on getting Speycaster settled right at the back and he was inevitably caught out of his ground when the tempo finally began to increase. A dash for home was never going to suit the stoutly-bred Speycaster but he stayed on nicely in the manner of a horse already in need of this mile and a half trip in the Paddy Power 'Fill Thi Boots' Handicap. He’s 8lb better off with Al Qareem but should also get more of a gallop to chase as Achnamara and stablemate Pons Aelius won’t be hanging around allowing Al Qareem to dictate, and Speycaster could prove really well handicapped in time.

Speycaster’s stable companion Girl On Film would seem like a natural fit for the Oaks Farm Stables Fillies’ Stakes, but having fancied her at big prices for the Guineas antepost, it might now be best to sit tight and see how she goes first time back. Missing all the Classic trials – and the big race itself - earlier in the spring is a sign she’s possibly taken time to come to hand and with some of Ralph Beckett’s fillies seemingly needing a run, she’s best watched for now - especially after the initial 10/1 dried up so quickly. John and Thady Gosden’s Ascot scorer Grande Dame may take plenty of beating in that race regardless, while I’ve no strong view against their old warrior Stradivarius in the Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup Stakes.

The Paddy Power “I Love Steak” Stakes looks a good betting heat, though, with plenty of potential improvers in the line-up. Rogue Bear is the obvious one and the assessor is still treating him with kid gloves – leaving his mark alone for the Lincoln comeback run and nudging him up just 2lb for a half-length third in the Spring Cup at Newbury. He’s well found in the market, as is fellow four-year-old Belloccio who has a win on the board already this time around courtesy of his surprise (22/1) success in the Rosebery at Kempton. Strong-travelling grey Miramichi could have a lot more to offer for Tom Dascombe this year as he’s from a family that tend to get better with age, but I’m taking a chance on Richard Fahey’s five-year-old SPIRIT DANCER, whose peak form is right up there with the best in the field.