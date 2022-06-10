Our man had a day to remember last Saturday with three big-priced winners including Desert Crown antepost at 25/1 - check out the latest preview and selections.

Value Bet tips: Saturday June 11 1pt win Vintage Clarets in 3.40 York at 20/1 (General) 1pt win Atomic Lady in 3.40 York at 14/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The notion of wishing to keep one’s powder dry ahead of the punting tinderbox that lies ahead across five days of Royal Ascot does ring true to some extent, and yet York’s Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Handicap on Saturday looks precisely the sort of race in which to loosen up for next week’s activities. At the time of writing 19 three-year-olds are due to do battle over six furlongs on the Knavesmire, with the ground likely to be drying out all the while, and that should really suit VINTAGE CLARETS who is begging to be backed at a big price.

A quick glance at this year's form figures will tell you he's been struggling to make any sort of impact and trainer Richard Fahey, whose horses have been relatively slow to hit their straps overall this season, admits this colt has been a source of frustration for a while now – probably ever since his excellent third to Berkshire Shadow in last year’s Coventry Stakes marked him out as one of the north's top two-year-old prospects. It just didn’t work out for the son of Ardad from that point on and while not disgraced when beaten two lengths in the Super Sprint, and just over four lengths in the Gimcrack, he was miles off that early-season promise when well beaten in a couple of Listed races at Ayr and Redcar towards the back-end of 2021.

But, much like we’ve seen over the jumps through the winter, the Flat handicappers are no longer shy when it comes to dropping horses for what look like low-key efforts and Vintage Clarets – who once possessed a mark of 103 and started this term on 96 – has slipped right down to a career-low 87. And if you go back and look at his penultimate run at Chester, as well as the Sky Bet Sunday Series outing against older rivals over this course and distance last month, he has actually shown a lot more zest than perhaps first meets the eye. The ground was on the easy side at Chester and he kept on well enough over the minimum trip to suggest he was anything but a lost cause, and last time out he arguably got away too well, tanked through the first two and a half furlongs, and ultimately ran his race inside out, having nothing left to give in the latter stages. He was the only three-year-old in that red-hot contest, won by Wokingham-bound Asjad, and I felt it was a run to mark up with future targets in mind. What promises to be quicker ground this weekend is definitely key to his claims and if Billy Garritty – who represents another jockey switch – can get him to settle a little better earlier on, we could see a much-improved performance in an event the yard won with Mr Lupton in 2016.

Clive Cox, who has few peers when it comes to training sprinters, definitely has a couple of live chances of success at the Royal meeting and he’s not messing about here either having booked Ryan Moore for Newmarket winner Harry Three, and Jim Crowley for the grey Watchya, who looks the business on all-weather surfaces but has yet to really do it on turf. They’re both in the mix without a shadow of doubt, but in terms of a back-up plan I’ll turn to Tim Easterby, who is bidding for a sixth career win in the race. I certainly don’t mind the quick turnaround for both Bay Breeze and Roach Power as the yard’s last winner Golden Apollo (2017) was backing up within the space of a week, but the better bet has to be the returning ATOMIC LADY, who looks to be sitting on a killer mark.

She's presumably had one or two issues given we’ve not seen her since the end of August but if she’s heading straight for this particular race first time out connections must be more than happy with her well-being and the current rating of 91 could vastly underestimate her given she split Ever Given (now rated 108) and Wings Of War (109) in the big sales race over this track and trip last summer. Granted, she was getting 5lb from the pair of them but there were other classy animals in behind like Symphony Perfect and Korker, and there was no fluke about it. She went on to post another big effort when third to runaway winner Flotus in the Two Year Old Trophy at Ripon and there should be loads more to come this time around. She’s won at the track, loves to hear her hooves rattle and looks the yard’s first-string on jockey bookings with David Allan staying loyal. Stall eight could be a cracking pitch too as she'll be powering down the middle along with fellow pace-setter Edward Cornelius. Vintage Clarets is just four gates away in 12 so the guaranteed strong gallop could help him settle into a rhythm too so together they form a sensible approach to what is always an interesting spectacle. Published at 1530 BST on 10/06/22 Click here for the full Value Bet record