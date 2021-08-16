York tips & preview: Timeform highlights on day two of the Ebor Festival

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest from York on day two of the Ebor Festival.

The ratings banker Snowfall – 15:35 Snowfall and Wonderful Tonight are very smart fillies and stand out from the rest in the Yorkshire Oaks on ratings but, on ground likely to be no worse than good, clear preference is for the younger of the pair, Snowfall, who is difficult to oppose. Having looked nothing out of the ordinary at two, although campaigned like an above-average filly, Snowfall has improved massively this season, beginning with an all-the-way win over this course in the Musidora Stakes. She took another big step forward to win the Oaks in extraordinary fashion by 16 lengths on soft ground but showed that was no fluke with another wide-margin success, this time on better ground, in the Irish Oaks where she had plenty in hand on Timeform ratings beforehand. Chief rival Wonderful Tonight ideally needs softer conditions, and Snowfall will be very hard to beat in her bid to complete an ‘Oaks treble’ last achieved by Enable in 2017.

The big improver Illustrating – 13:50 Unbeaten filly Sandrine will be a short price for the Lowther Stakes after following up her Royal Ascot success in the Albany Stakes by easily winning the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket last time from Desert Dreamer and Hello You who are in the field again. However, Sandrine isn’t the only filly in the line-up open to improvement and Illustrating, representing owners Clipper Logistics and trainer Karl Burke who won the Lowther with Living In The Past two years ago, looks a value alternative. Illustrating has raced only at five furlongs so far, winning readily on her debut at Catterick before finishing seventh in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot when not disgraced, and then showing improved form when back to winning ways in a conditions race at Goodwood last time which she took comfortably by two and three quarter lengths from Anadora. She can improve again stepping up a furlong for the first time.

The Timeform Flag Maglev – 16:10 (Top rated, Hot trainer, Horse in focus) Top-rated Maglev looks to have plenty in his favour as he makes his nursery debut in this seven-furlong contest for William Haggas whose stable could hardly be in better form going into the Ebor Festival, with seven winners alone over the four days ending Monday. As well as his trainer having the ‘Hot trainer’ flag, Maglev earned the ‘Horse in focus’ flag after an unlucky defeat on his latest start when going down by a head to Mot And The Messer in a three-runner conditions event at Chester after travelling best but not getting a clear run until it was too late. Prior to that, Maglev had got off the mark in a novice at Yarmouth on his second start when staying on strongly from an unpromising position to win by a short head. By 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold, Maglev steps up to seven furlongs for the first time and remains capable of better and, with Group 1 entries in the autumn, his opening BHA mark of 91 may well prove to underestimate him.