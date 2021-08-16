York tips & preview: Timeform highlights on day three of the Ebor Festival

There's a question about whether the seven-year-old Stradivarius is quite the force of old, but he did have an obvious excuse for his defeat in the Gold Cup and looks worth another chance under conditions that have seen him to good effect in the past. Stradivarius is unbeaten from four starts at this course, including twice in this race, and the sound surface will play to the strengths of a horse whose turn of foot has always set him apart from other stayers. He tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb, highlighting the task facing the opposition if Stradivarius can replicate the form he showed in last year's Gold Cup.

The big improver

Wink of An Eye - 13:50 York

Wink of An Eye has made giant strides this season, showing run-by-run progress that has allowed him to stay a step ahead of the handicapper and complete a four-timer. Wink of An Eye only scored narrowly at Goodwood last time but Ryan Moore always seemed confident that he was going to get there after making good headway from the rear, looking to have a bit up his sleeve if required. Wink of An Eye has only gone up 4 lb for that victory in a competitive handicap and he remains with untapped potential, particularly over a mile and a half.

The Timeform Flag

Achelois - 16:40 York (Hot Trainer)

Andrew Balding is having a magnificent campaign and he sits at the head of the trainers' championship. He has hit the crossbar on a couple of occasions at the Ebor meeting but he got on the board with Harrow, and his runners remain in good form. He has an obvious chance in the fillies' handicap with Achelois, who has already won three times this season. She put up her best effort yet when scoring at Goodwood last month, relishing her first crack at a mile and a quarter, and she should continue to give a good account, with a 6 lb rise in the weights unlikely to halt the progress of a thriving filly from an excellent yard.