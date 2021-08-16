York tips & preview: Timeform highlights on day one of the Ebor Festival

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest from York on day one of the Ebor Festival.

The Ratings Banker Mishriff – 15:35 Competitive racing at York means there’s no horse rated a long way clear of the rest in any of the seven races but Mishriff heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the Juddmonte International. He does so in the absence of ante-post favourite St Mark’s Basilica who had Mishriff back in third in the Eclipse at Sandown in July. That was Mishriff’s first race for three months and he shaped as though that run would bring him on after being a bit too fresh for his own good. He duly improved on that three weeks later in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes when right back to his best form. That wasn’t good enough to trouble Derby winner Adayar who was well on top at the finish but Mishriff ran well to finish a length and three quarters behind him with Love the same distance back in third. Love wasn’t quite at her best at Ascot, when possibly feeling the very firm ground, but as St Mark’s Basilica’s ‘stand-in’ for Ballydoyle, she’s Mishriff’s main danger if back on top form. However, with major wins in France, Saudi Arabia and Dubai already on his cv, this looks a good opportunity for Mishriff to win his first Group 1 on home turf.

Peter Easterby: The lost Ebor of 1979 and memories of the great Sea Pigeon and Night Nurse

The big improver Ehraz – 14:25 All five colts in the Acomb Stakes for two-year-olds won last time out with Dubawi Legend and Imperial Fighter both winners of their only starts. They’re obviously entitled to improve, and so too is Noble Truth who finished third to the future July Stakes winner Lusail on his debut before looking an exciting prospect when readily winning a maiden at Newmarket’s July meeting. Two lengths behind Noble Truth in second that day was Ehraz who shaped with plenty of encouragement on his debut for Richard Hannon, finishing with running left after making a really eye-catching move to get into contention. Sent to Ascot for another maiden two weeks later, Ehraz confirmed that promise in no uncertain terms when proving in a different league to his rivals, quickening clear to win by more than four lengths. That was over six furlongs, and Ehraz has a speedy pedigree which does raise some doubts about him taking on the more stoutly-bred Noble Truth again over seven, but, with Timeform’s ‘large P’ symbol attached to his rating, he looks potentially the biggest improver in the line-up.