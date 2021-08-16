York tips & preview: Timeform highlights on day four of the Ebor Festival

Space Blues enjoyed a tremendous campaign in 2020, winning all four starts in Europe, including the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville. He produced a very smart performance at Deauville, beating another Group 1 winner Hello Youmzain by three-quarters of a length, and that is comfortably the pick of the form on offer. Space Blues has yet to match that form this season, but his recent effort at Goodwood, on his return from a four-month absence, was an encouraging effort. He was beaten only half a length in fourth, despite being disadvantaged by being held up in a steadily run affair, and if building on that he should be difficult to beat here - he is 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The big improver

Real World - 13:50 York

Real World was disappointing on dirt at Meydan over the winter, but he has been a completely different proposition since switching to turf this summer. He bolted up in the Royal Hunt Cup by four and three-quarter lengths, winning in a style rarely seen in a Royal Ascot handicap, and he raised his game another notch when readily accounting for a smart rival in listed company at Newbury last month. Real World produced an eye-catching turn of foot to burst a length and a quarter clear of the runner-up, with the pair pulling three and three-quarter lengths clear of the remainder, and his strength in the finish suggests that he has an even bigger effort in his locker. It would be little surprise were he to develop into a Group 1 performer.

The Timeform Flag

Blind Beggar - 17:20 York (Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses)

Blind Beggar caught the eye when third in a competitive six-furlong handicap at this venue last time, showing plenty of speed and getting some experienced, older rivals out of their comfort zone at an early stage. Blind Beggar was unable to sustain the effort after possibly doing too much too soon, but the zest with which he travelled identified him as a well-handicapped sprinter. He should have no problem dropping back to five furlongs and Joanna Mason is an excellent jockey booking in this apprentice handicap.