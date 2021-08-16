York Thursday reflections | Ben Linfoot from the course on Ebor Festival day two

Ben Linfoot reflects on the pick of the action from day two of the Ebor Festival at York as Snowfall further cemented her position as Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe favourite.

Super Snowfall a seductive Arc favourite Click here for Darley Yorkshire Oaks report Mother Earth, Armory, Broome, Love, The Acropolis, Santiago. Amhran Na Bhfiann, Serpentine, Lope y Fernandez, Order Of Australia, Sir Lucan, Wordsworth. Joan Of Arc, Empress Josephine, Khartoum, Divinely, More Beautiful, Friendly. The Mediterranean, Sir Lucan, High Definition and Love. Losing runs for Aidan O’Brien don’t come along too often, so it’s not too much of a hardship to spell them out. But if you’re going to end a sequence of 22 successive losers in the UK, including a blank Glorious Goodwood, you may as well do it with a Group One freak like SNOWFALL. The official winning distance in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks was four – down on the 16 lengths in the Cazoo Oaks and eight and a half in the Irish equivalent – but it could have been more and this victory was achieved against older fillies for the first time. This was just as impressive as those Classic successes. When the afterburners kicked in between three out and two out there was a collective groan of appreciation from the stands, followed by a warm round of applause as she eased to victory under Ryan Moore. This is Snowfall and this is what she does. Did we actually learn anything new? Not a lot, in truth. Yes, she beat older fillies for the first time, but the best of those, Wonderful Tonight, didn’t have her ideal soft ground and was eased in the closing stages as William Buick looked after her. But the fact Snowfall keeps on bulldozing her opposition, every time she hits the racetrack, means her Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe credentials keep on growing. A snowball effect if you will. The bookmakers needed no further excuse and they cut her to 5/2 from 7/2 – and as short as 2/1 – for the ParisLongchamp highlight. The questions keep on being answered by this Deep Impact filly and she has one more to tackle. Can she do it against the colts? She’ll likely have some good ones in opposition in Paris, like Adayar and Hurricane Lane and perhaps even Mishriff. But, given her class and form and versatility and allowances, she’s about as seductive a proposition as short-priced ante-post favourites come.

"I think he can pick the pieces up at a big price" | York Ebor Best Bets for Friday

‘She usually has Albaflora for breakfast’ WONDERFUL TONIGHT didn’t need Snowfall in the Yorkshire Oaks, she needed rainfall. Unfortunately for her it started five minutes after the race, much to the ironic amusement of breeder Willie Carson who stretched his palms out during the debrief – “it’s raining now,” he chuckled, with mock disdain. It was only a drizzle to be fair, but trainer David Menuisier had no regrets about running his filly on the Knavesmire. “I’m pleased, I can’t say I’m disappointed,” he said. “It was to be expected in a way. We came here without pressure because we knew the conditions were not ideal for her. “Without being funny, she has Albaflora for breakfast every time they run together on soft ground, so you can see clearly the filly is 10lb less effective on this ground than she is on soft. “But when you have a target in mind you have to work towards the target, so it was important she had a good blow this week. “When she ran at Goodwood she was mad fresh, but she settled better today. After a furlong and a half she was on the bridle nicely, stretching out. I said to William [Buick] before the race ‘if you feel it’s not your day give her a good blow and then leave her’ and that’s what he did. “She could’ve finished closer, but the big target is the Arc. I owe a lot to William for that as he knows full well he’s not going to ride the filly in six weeks’ time, but he looked after her like she’s his. “The next step is an Arc trial in September. Maybe the Vermeille, maybe the Prix Foy, one of the two. We’re on track.” Whether she can reverse Yorkshire Oaks form with Snowfall even on much softer ground remains to be seen, but it was good to hear Menuisier taking the positives out of what ultimately looked like a disappointing performance.

Don't miss Ben's ITV tips for Friday