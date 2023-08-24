York Thursday reflections: David Ord on the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks

It was a Yorkshire Oaks of firsts – not lasts. The first under the Pertemps Network banner and a first Aidan O’Brien-trained winner for jockey James Doyle. His partner Warm Heart dug deep, very deep, in a desperate final furlong to fend off the attentions of Free Wind and Frankie Dettori by a head in an epic renewal. No flying dismount or second Group One win for the Italian on his final lap at the Knavesmire, but for Doyle the gentle smile and satisfaction of a job well done.

We’re used to seeing him in the royal blue silks of Godolphin not the pink of the Magnier-Tabor- Smith axis but it’s another quiet week for the Charlie Appleby battalion. Just two runners pencilled in for the champion trainer. Doyle, strong in the saddle and as insightful in an interview, is used to the big stage. He's been on it from a very early stage, winning at the highest level during a stint as stable jockey to Roger Charlton. That led to a brief spell as retained rider for Juddmonte, coinciding with the rise of Kingman and brilliant wins in the Irish 2000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes. But since 2014 it’s been Godolphin, meaning Ballydoyle have only had sparing access to his services when they need reinforcements on this side of the Irish Sea. Doyle himself remembered a “near miss” for the trainer in Australia and for a stride or three at the furlong pole he feared the worst again. “Before the race Aidan said ‘try to be the last one to challenge inside the furlong pole’, but she took me down through the two and nothing could take me any further. I was just praying for the furlong pole to come and I had to go a little bit earlier, just to really focus her up," he said. “When Frankie came at me I thought ‘here we go again’, but she was very brave, which is a quality Aidan O’Brien really trains in these horses – when you get in the guts of a battle, you like to be on them.”