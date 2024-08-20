York Thursday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Thursday's big-race action at York.

Burke believes Leovanni has ‘major chance’ of Lowther joy Karl Burke appears to hold all the aces as the exciting Leovanni seeks to replicate her Royal Ascot heroics in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York on Thursday. The flying daughter of Kodi Bear confirmed the promise of her taking Nottingham debut when following up in style in the Queen Mary Stakes, and having been given a break following her exertions at the summer showpiece, she is back to serve a reminder of her qualities. She is one of three in the mix for the Spigot Lodge handler, alongside Queen Mary fourth and Naas Listed scorer Miss Lamai and dual winner Unspoken Love. However, it is Leovanni who has Burke most excited following an impressive piece of work in preparation for this Knavesmire Group Two, which the North Yorkshire handler has won twice in the last five years. “She worked exceptionally well last Friday and I’m very happy with her and I think we go there with a major chance,” said Burke. “I think she’s a deserved favourite.” Leovanni went into Wathnan Racing folklore when getting them off the mark for the week at Ascot in June and the Qatari operation are excited to see her step up to six furlongs, in what is seen as the “obvious next target” for the £190,000 breeze-up purchase. “We’re looking forward to seeing her back, we gave her a little break after Ascot, with this the obvious next target,” said Richard Brown, the owners’ European racing adviser. “Karl and the team seem to be happy with her. She’s up in trip and has to carry a penalty, but she’s in good form and we’re looking forward to seeing her on course again. “It’s a fast six furlongs at York, so I don’t think the step up in trip will be an issue.” Aidan O’Brien won this in 2018 with Fairyland and his Heavens Gate looks to add her name to the roll of honour, having won the Ballyhane Stakes at Naas earlier this month and placed in both the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and the Albany at Royal Ascot before that. Ryan Moore takes the mount and told Betfair: “A beautifully-bred filly, who is uncomplicated, consistent, straightforward and hasn’t been out of the first three in five starts. “Her third in the Albany reads well considering what Simmering has done since and she showed a great attitude to land the Ballyhane at Naas last time out. Obviously more to do here but a fast track like York will suit her well.” Celandine has been holding her own up against colts of late but now the Empress victor reverts to competing against fillies, with trainer Ed Walker feeling she will be right in the mix. Walker said: “I’m looking forward to seeing her back among her own sex and the ground should suit. “The easy six furlongs will be ideal for her and she has Tom (Marquand) on board, so I think she has plenty in her favour. “She’s been fairly busy, but she has taken it really well and she’s a very good filly. She’s well proven and I think it is going to take a good one to beat her. We’re hoping for a big run.” Eve Johnson Houghton’s Betty Clover and Ralph Beckett’s Tales Of The Heart finished second and third behind Simmering in the Princess Margaret Stakes recently, with Ollie Sangster’s winner giving the form a strong boost in France at the weekend. Weatherbys Super Sprint third Time For Sandals steps up to six furlongs for Harry Eustace, while Hilary Needler winner Perfect Part will try to do what The Mackem Bullet narrowly failed to do in 2018 and give Brian Ellison Lowther glory on the Knavesmire.

Queen aiming to uphold family Pride in Yorkshire Oaks Queen Of The Pride will look to emulate her illustrious parents by securing Group One success in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday. The Qatar Racing homebred has plenty to live up to as a daughter of two top-level performers for Sheikh Fahad al Thani’s operation in Roaring Lion and Simple Verse. Roaring Lion, who like Queen Of The Pride was trained by John Gosden, won four Group Ones during a memorable campaign in 2018, including a brilliant victory in the Juddmonte International at York. Three years earlier, the Ralph Beckett-trained Simple Verse won twice in elite company, claiming Classic glory in the St Leger before following up on Champions Day at Ascot, and now her daughter gets the chance for a Group One breakthrough on the Knavesmire. David Redvers, racing manager for Qatar Racing, said: “It’s everything we hope for in an organisation like this; to breed, raise and race horses at the highest level. “This filly is the culmination of quite a few years’ work and it’s hugely exciting for all the team.” Unraced at two, Queen Of The Pride rounded off her three-year-old season with a low-key win at Leicester and has taken her game to another level this term – finishing second on her Goodwood comeback before landing the Group Three Pinnacle Stakes and the Group Two Lancashire Oaks at Haydock. Redvers acknowledges she has even more on her plate at York, but feels she merits her chance, adding: “Now is the moment, so we will see. “There’s no such thing as an easy Group One and this is a million miles from an easy Group One, but it’s great to have her in there with a proper fighting chance and the betting public have taken a view that she has as good a chance as anything else in the race. “We’re looking forward to seeing her in action.” Queen Of The Pride’s jockey Oisin Murphy said: “I was lucky enough to win on both her mother and her father and she’s a very important filly for Sheikh Fahad and Qatar Racing. “She’s obviously stepping up in class again, but she’s been really good since Haydock and she deserves her chance in a Group One. “I sat out the back that day (in the Lancashire Oaks) and we went around the bend very steadily, but she won well and has an upward profile.” John and Thady Gosden will also saddle proven top-notcher Emily Upjohn, who needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort as a hot favourite for Goodwood’s Nassau Stakes three weeks ago. The two leading three-year-olds in the race appear to be Beckett’s You Got To Me and Aidan O’Brien’s Content, who finished first and second in the Irish Oaks last month. Of his runner, Beckett told Tattersalls: “She is very well, and we’ve been very happy with her recent work. She did a nice bit on the grass on Saturday just gone, that went as well or better than expected, so we think she might have come forward. “I think York is set up really well for her as a track, the timescale is good as well. She is a filly who needs to be kept on the go, she’s not one that you can be hanging on to for targets later down the line, you have to keep rolling with her. “I was concerned immediately after the Oaks that I wasn’t going to get her to put back on what she’d lost that quickly. As it turned out, I was wrong about that, you’ve just got to get your timings right. “She’s on good terms with herself, that much is obvious.” Content was supplemented having run two barnstormers in her last two Group Ones and Ryan Moore feels she is still improving. He told Betfair: “It was a good run from her in the Pretty Polly when third to Bluestocking and Emily Upjohn and she stepped up on that when an unlucky second to You Got To Me in the Irish Oaks. “She has progressed with every run and you can say the same about Queen Of The Pride, who has gone through the grades and steps into Group One company here for the first time. I think York will suit my filly though and I’m looking forward to her.” Port Fairy (O’Brien), Mistral Star (Hughie Morrison), Lava Stream (David O’Meara) and Sea Theme (William Haggas) complete the field. The latter won the Galtres Stakes over this course and distance 12 months ago and returns off the back of an impressive Listed success in France. The four-year-old will be ridden by Tom Marquand, who said: “It was a busy day at home and so I didn’t ride her when she won in France, but I’ve ridden her in most of her other races, including when she won the Galtres over the Yorkshire Oaks course and distance a year ago and again on that horrendous day at Haydock when it was so slippy (sixth in Lancashire Oaks). “She’s a lovely filly who has done well physically and looked great when I saw her the other morning. She’s going into deeper waters than ever before, but she’s definitely going in the right direction and is well worth her chance here.”