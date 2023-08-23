York Thursday preview: David Ord on the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks

David Ord sets the scene for the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks, the big race on day two of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

It’s been built up as Savethelastdance v Bluestocking the rematch – but there’s much more to the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks than that. True that clash does deserve star billing after a thrilling duel in the Irish Oaks last time but look at the Timeform and official ratings. There are plenty of potential party-poopers lurking elsewhere. At the Curragh Aidan O’Brien’s filly needed every inch of the mile-and-a-half to wear down her rival and snatch Classic glory in the final strides. If you’re kind you’d describe the performance as workmanlike, laboured would be another acceptable description. The master trainer expects her to come forward for the run, though, and the long straight will play to her strengths – but will the quick ground?

She was all-at-sea down the cambers at Epsom on her only previous start on a similar surface but there are no undulations to cause concern this time. There is Bluestocking, a Juddmonte blueblood on the improve but if she couldn’t beat Savethelastdance with a length-and-a-half start going into the final furlong last time, what’s the scenario by which she does so this time? Maybe she’ll be played later, sit a little longer before being produced. Maybe that will work. Maybe Warm Heart, who ran a strange race in the Irish Classic having looked a potential top-notcher in the Ribblesdale, is ready to have her day in the sun. Or maybe the older fillies are ready to teach their youngsters a lesson.

Al Husn wins the Nassau with Nashwa (right) only third

We have Nassau Stakes heroine Al Husn who has done nothing but improve, surprising the Shadwell team en-route. They pondered long and hard whether to try her over a mile-and-a-half here but they’re rolling the dice and you can see why. She’s the filly on a roll. Free Wind was exactly that herself when beating Rogue Millennium in the Middleton on her return for a fourth successive career success. It looked to be the springboard for a fruitful campaign but suddenly she needs to bounce back after running a flat race in the Hardwicke before getting bogged down in the Sussex mud in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes. There are no excuses in terms of the ground at least on Thursday.