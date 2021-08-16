York Sunday preview: What the trainers say

York Saturday preview: What the trainers say Owen Burrows hopes he has found Tabdeed a good opportunity to land his first success of the season in the Biowavego Garrowby Stakes at York on Sunday. The Lambourn trainer admitted being a little disappointed with Tabdeed’s effort in the Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket last weekend, when he was second to Summerghand. He is turning out the six-year-old again quickly as he appears to have taken that race well and only has three rivals in the Listed contest.

“I was a little bit disappointed with him at Newmarket. He didn’t run bad, but I didn’t think he travelled like he normally does. Whether that was the undulations of the track, I don’t know. The ground was a bit loose,” said Burrows. “He’s a six-year-old now and he’s come out of that race well. When we had to enter it was a speculative one. As the week has gone on, I’ve been pleased with him and it’s cut up to a four-runner race. “He’s not getting any younger, but he if can run to his Hackwood form, when he was just beaten, then he’d have to go very close.