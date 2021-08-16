York Saturday review: Space Blues lands Sky Bet City Of York Stakes

Space the man in City Of York Space Blues was the winner of the Group Two Sky Bet City Of York Stakes. Ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby, the chestnut cut through into the lead with two furlongs remaining and triumphed as 11-8 favourite. Highfield Princess was second and Glorious Journey third, both at 17-2. Buick said: “That was ideal for him. He settled well, which he does do now in his races. The loose ground on top was a bit of an unknown. It’s shifting a little bit underneath them. He was struggling a bit early on and then when he changed gear and lowered himself, he really found his stride. It was a good performance and in many ways it was what we wanted to see from him.

Space Blues and William Buick win at York

“He ran so well in the Lennox at Goodwood on very soft ground and the race didn’t work out the way we hoped it would. He came on for that and it was nice to see him do that. “Six and a half furlongs and seven is his trip. A stiff six on good or softer ground might suit him. We’ll see where he goes next but I don’t think we’ll be trying to change too much in distance. He might work into a Foret horse on Arc weekend or something like that.”

Forge fights off Melrose rivals Valley Forge fought off his rivals to run out a game winner of the Sky Bet Melrose Stakes. Andrew Balding's charge was in front two furlongs out but Moshaawer, Ravenscraig Castle and favourite Dhushan were all within half-a-length. They stayed there for the rest of the contest but David Probert ensured the 10/1 winner retained his advantage all the way to the line after a thrilling tussle.

Valley Forge lands the Sky Bet Melrose

Probert said: “He’s definitely surprised us this year – he’s not the flashiest in the mornings but he’s just improved so much from his first three runs this year. “He went to Doncaster and he showed he had a very willing attitude – and last time when he won, he was very gutsy. Today I managed to get an OK position from my draw. We were out in 16 – it was quite a rough race, but he was brave at times and held his position. “It opened up from two out, and I got stuck in front. It shows how much potential he has – I’m just delighted for Mr Strawbridge (owner) and the team back home.”

World beater in Strensall Real World continued his rise through the ranks with a smooth victory in the Group Three Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes. The Royal Hunt Cup winner raced enthusiastically throughout under Marco Ghiani and was still hard on the bridle when he went past the long-time leader El Drama two furlongs out. It was plain sailing from there for the Godolphin team for as much as Lord Glitters tried to close him down, Real World was always in control and won by a length-and-a-quarter. Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 8/1 (from 10/1) for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot and 8s from 12s for the QIPCO Champion Stakes.

Celebration time as Real World wins at York

“I really like him, I love him,” Ghiani told ITV Racing. “He’s just taking my career up a level. I’m really grateful for him and for Mr Suroor and all the yard for doing an amazing job. Hopefully there’ll be more to come.” Winning trainer Saeed bin Suroor said: “He is a very good horse – he has improved since he won the Listed race (Newbury’s Steventon Stakes last month), and I said he could win a Group Three at the time. Me and the jockey were happy with him all the time, and we said he’d be a nice horse for the future.”

Rest of the action: Attagirl was a brave winner of the Listed Julia Graves Roses Stakes. Ridden by Danny Tudhope and trained by Karl Burke, the Wootton Bassett filly cut through from a position at the rear of the field to find a space on the inside rail and prevail at 7/2. Cattura was second at 13/2, with Mitbaahy third at 9/1.