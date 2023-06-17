A round-up of the pick of the action from York including a strong staying performance from Quickthorn.

Grand display from Quickthorn Quickthorn showed class and guts in equal measure to get the repel the ominous-looking challenge of market rival Israr in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes. Ridden aggressively by Jason Hart, Quickthorn was winning for the first time since taking the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup over the extended two miles at last year's Ebor Festival and put his proven stamina to good use in the mile and three-quarter event. Israr, unproven beyond 12 furlongs, was ridden chilly by Jim Crowley, who was still cutting a confident figure in the saddle when looming up to make his challenge a couple of furlongs from the finish. Israr was asked for maximum effort inside the last furlong and got to within a length of the Hughie Morrison-ridden winner, but Quickthorn found extra close home to win by a length and a half. Quickthorn was introduced at 12/1 by the sponsors for the Sky Bet Ebor, for which he has earned a starting berth following Saturday's success.

Kihavah a class apart under Townend Top Irish amateur Jody Townend won her first Queen Mother's Cup Handicap at York on the Adrian Keatley-trained Kihavah, who won with loads to spare as the well-backed 11/4 market leader. Townend had a dream run through on the six-year-old, who was backing up a hurdles win at Market Rasen at the start of the month, and could be spotted travelling on the bridle as the rest came under the pump two and a half furlongs out. He cruised to the head of affairs and was just kept up to his work - perhaps aided by the loose Saratoga Gold who had unseated Kayleigh Stephens over on the far side of the track - to comfortably hold the rallying Dream Harder (7/1) who filled the runner-up spot. It was tight in behind with Furzig, Yorkshire Lady and Bolin Margaret all involved for the placings.

Jody Townend with her weight in Champagne after winning the Queen Mother's Cup

Townend said: "It was my first time here in York and to ride a winner that easy is really sweet. "It's the ladies' Gold Cup or Derby here and it's great to win it. I owe a lot to Adrian so thanks to the team - he rang me two weeks ago and I knew he meant business. "The loose horse gave me a bit of a fright as I thought it was something coming to beat me but in the end I think it helped me. "I've a pretty good job in Ireland so won't be giving it up too easily but it's great to come over and ride in these races as well. I'm delighted!" Townend, who won her weight in champagne as is tradition in this event, added: "There'll be a few thick heads when that all comes home!"

Lion roars for in-form Bin Suroor

Wild Lion wins at York

Saeed bin Suroor's good run of form continued as Wild Lion toughed it out to win the Sky Bet Handicap on his first British start of the summer. Last seen finishing down the field at Meydan in February, the five-year-old chestnut was prominent throughout and responded well to the fitting of first-time cheekpieces to stay on strongly under Kieran O'Neill and beat the teak-tough Gweedore (22/1) by half a length. Scottish Summer was third at 11/1. It was Wild Lion's first turf success of his career and Paddy Power cut his antepost price for the Bunbury Cup to 14/1 from 20s.