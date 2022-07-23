Latest news from this afternoon's meeting at York where Gale Force Maya won the Sky Bet Dash.

Force lands Dash thriller The well-backed Gale Force Maya came out on top in a thrilling finish to the Sky Bet Dash. A 7/1 selection for our Punting Pointers team on Saturday morning, the six-year-old returned 9/2 and showed tremendous resolution to claim the valuable pot. Connor Beasley pushed her to the front entering the final furlong and while Lucky Man (14/1) led the late closers in pursuit, she was always holding on. At the line the winner had a neck to spare over her nearest pursuer with Ghathanfar (14/1) and Hyperfocus (16/1) filling the minor placings.

Winning trainer Michael Dods will now try to win a Listed race with Gale Force Maya. “She loves her own space but I was debating whether we were running her back a bit quick as we only ran her two weeks ago,” said Dods. “We’ve done very little with her this week. With it being so hot on Monday and Tuesday, we’ve just left her alone. “I think that will probably be it for handicaps now, she’ll be out of them and we’ll go back up into Listeds – there’s one at Pontefract for her (Flying Fillies’ Stakes on August 14). They went very quick early and I thought she was in trouble two and a half out. He just managed to find her a bit of room and when he asked her, she came good. “When she hits the front she doesn’t want to be passed and she loves it here. This was going to be her last year but if she keeps running like this she might run for another year.” England delivers Nunthorpe glory Jonathan England earned the weighing room bragging rights when Birkenhead (25/1) led home a Paul Midgley one-two in the Sky Bet 'Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe' Handicap. In front a furlong out, the five-year-old battled on tenaciously to fend off the renewed challenge of stablemate Leodis Dream (16/1) and win a neck. La Roca Del Fuego continued the theme of big-priced horses dominating by snatching third at 28/1, only a further neck away.

