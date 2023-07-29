York Saturday review and replays

A review of the rest of the action from York where David O'Meara recorded a quickfire double at the top of the card.
Aberama Gold (7/1) responded well to Mark Winn's urgings to complete a double on the card for trainer David O'Meara when denying 6/1 favourite Manila Scouse in the Sky Bet Dash at York.
Having just his second start for O'Meara having joined from the recently retired Keith Dalgleish, Aberama Gold was winning for the third time this season and tenth in his career.
Victory added to a good day on the Knavesmire for the Yorkshire handler as he had already struck with Soul Seeker (25/1) in the opening Sky Bet "Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe" Handicap.
Micheal Nolan always had his charge on the pace in the five furlong contest and the six-year-old, who was wearing cheekpieces for the first time, had to dig deep to prevail by a neck having been headed inside the final furlong by eventual runner-up Ecclesiastical.
Richard Fahey had saddled Dare To Hope to finish second in the inaugural running of the 50K ITV7 Weekly Jackpot Nursery Handicap 12 months ago and saw Blue Prince (3/1) go one better in fine style.
Ridden by Cam Hardie on his handicap bow, Blue Prince proved to be well ahead of his opening mark spreadeagling the field to beat Ganesha by four and three quarter lengths with another three lengths back to the third.
Hardie completed a quick double of his own when partnering Baez (5/1) to a hard-earned success in the Sky Bet Prize Drop Handicap.
Jim Goldie's filly travelled through the race strongly before moving through to take up the running inside the final two furlongs. She was pushed throughout by odds-on favourite Golden Shot who responded well to an action-packed ride from Luke Morris but despite towering over the filly, Golden Shot could not get past.
