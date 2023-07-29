York Saturday review and replays

Gold wins Dash for cash

Aberama Gold (7/1) responded well to Mark Winn's urgings to complete a double on the card for trainer David O'Meara when denying 6/1 favourite Manila Scouse in the Sky Bet Dash at York.

Having just his second start for O'Meara having joined from the recently retired Keith Dalgleish, Aberama Gold was winning for the third time this season and tenth in his career.

Victory added to a good day on the Knavesmire for the Yorkshire handler as he had already struck with Soul Seeker (25/1) in the opening Sky Bet "Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe" Handicap.

Micheal Nolan always had his charge on the pace in the five furlong contest and the six-year-old, who was wearing cheekpieces for the first time, had to dig deep to prevail by a neck having been headed inside the final furlong by eventual runner-up Ecclesiastical.