Dubai Honour has been installed as 7/4 with the favourite by the sponsors for the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday.

William Haggas’ charge would be making his domestic reappearance if lining up in the Group Two contest having last been seen finishing tenth in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan. He was a very progressive three-year-old and ended his 2021 European campaign by chasing home Sealiway in the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Claymore, who won the Hampton Court Stakes for Jane Chapple-Hyam, is next in at 3/1 with Roger Varian’s Bayside Boy and Saeed bin Suroor's Dubai Future both 4/1 chances.

Fresh and Lucky Man are the early 6/1 joint-favourites for the Sky Bet Dash on the same card while the opening Sky Bet “Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe” Handicap is even more wide open according to the betting.

Amor de Mi Vida, the mount of Nick Scholfield, and Eeh Bah Gum, who will have the services of Brian Hughes, are the early 8/1 joint-favourites.

Jonathan England, Richie McLernon, Gavin Sheehan, Henry Brooke, Daryl Jacob, Sam Twiston-Davies, Conor O’Farrell, Sean Quinlan, Nathan Moscrop, Sean Bowen, Harry Cobden, Jack Quinlan, Tim Scudamore and Danny McMenamin are other jockeys already with booked rides in the contest.