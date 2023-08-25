York Saturday preview: David Ord on the Sky Bet Ebor

David Ord sets the scene for this afternoon's Sky Bet Ebor as York prepares to bid farewell to Frankie Dettori.

‘Thank you Frankie, from all at York Racecourse’ reads the banner at the front of the weighing room. And on Saturday one of the iconic tracks in Europe bids farewell to a jockey, who for over three decades has dazzled on the Knavesmire. He has three rides to bring the curtain and house down. Kinross in the Sky Bet York Stakes looks the obvious chance of the winner, but all eyes are on Absurde. They were for the Sky Bet Ebor draw at the track on Thursday morning – the Willie Mullins-trained second favourite the final horse to emerge from the drum before being handed the final available stall, 24.

That will be reduced to 22 by the time they are positioned at the mile-and-six start (and reserves taken out). It used to be a rip-your-slip-up moment if your horse was posted out there in an Ebor. But not anymore; not under Frankie. Last year he overcame stall 20 aboard Trawlerman to win the richest handicap of the year on these shores. It was a brilliant ride, sticking to the far rail before joining the main group down the home straight. He won’t be reaching for the same playbook this time, though. Absurde is keen, very keen at times, and needs settling. You don’t do that by finding clear blue water and setting sail. He’ll be dropped in before he drops his head and Dettori can begin to ride a race. Because of that the outside stall isn’t a disaster. He’ll need luck but is one of the few unknown quantities in the race and he left a big impression when squeezing through rivals late to chase home stablemate and runaway winner Vauban in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot. He was in against a handicap blot that day. These are largely more known quantities – bar one rival.

Sweet William is way too good at Goodwood