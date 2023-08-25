York Saturday preview: David Ord on the Sky Bet Ebor

David Ord sets the scene for this afternoon's Sky Bet Ebor as York prepares to bid farewell to Frankie Dettori.
‘Thank you Frankie, from all at York Racecourse’ reads the banner at the front of the weighing room. And on Saturday one of the iconic tracks in Europe bids farewell to a jockey, who for over three decades has dazzled on the Knavesmire.
He has three rides to bring the curtain and house down. Kinross in the Sky Bet York Stakes looks the obvious chance of the winner, but all eyes are on Absurde.
They were for the Sky Bet Ebor draw at the track on Thursday morning – the Willie Mullins-trained second favourite the final horse to emerge from the drum before being handed the final available stall, 24.
That will be reduced to 22 by the time they are positioned at the mile-and-six start (and reserves taken out). It used to be a rip-your-slip-up moment if your horse was posted out there in an Ebor. But not anymore; not under Frankie.
Last year he overcame stall 20 aboard Trawlerman to win the richest handicap of the year on these shores. It was a brilliant ride, sticking to the far rail before joining the main group down the home straight.
He won’t be reaching for the same playbook this time, though. Absurde is keen, very keen at times, and needs settling. You don’t do that by finding clear blue water and setting sail. He’ll be dropped in before he drops his head and Dettori can begin to ride a race.
Because of that the outside stall isn’t a disaster. He’ll need luck but is one of the few unknown quantities in the race and he left a big impression when squeezing through rivals late to chase home stablemate and runaway winner Vauban in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot.
He was in against a handicap blot that day. These are largely more known quantities – bar one rival.
That’s Sweet William, trained ironically by Dettori’s own team in the Gosdens. Owner Philippa Cooper had been cold on heading to the race with this rapidly improving four-year-old. “I’m not an Ebor type of girl,” she suggested after his win at Newbury two starts ago.
But John Gosden is an Ebor type of guy and when his charge followed up at Goodwood last time to pick up the penalty that sealed his place in the line-up, there was no way Cooper would resist the gentle persuasion.
He’s Robert Havlin’s ride, and always has been. There were clues Sweet William had a kink or two when he wore cheekpieces on a belated racecourse debut at Kempton last September and they were replaced by blinkers when he opened his account at the fourth attempt at Doncaster in July. They continue to work the oracle.
He tops the Timeform ratings but only by a pound, Absurde is three below both horses with the 'p' that indicates likely improvement.
Two fascinating runners in the biggest betting heat of the week and if Dettori wins it – the story of the meeting too. It was 30 years ago he partnered Lochsong for a first Group One win at York in the Nunthorpe, and the jockey hasn’t taken a backward step since.
As he showed aboard Mostahdaf earlier in the week, he remains at the very top of his game, so much so that there are those who insist he won’t actually call it a day in America or Australia this autumn. Maybe staying on for a bit more California sun, some suggest, even Gosden himself smiled and hinted he wasn’t convinced this really was the end of the road for Dettori after Wednesday's Juddmonte International.
But just to put it into context, the riders of the horses placed behind Lochsong that August afternoon were northern stalwart John Carroll, Lester Piggott and Walter Swinburn.
A different era and Dettori has shone through several more at York since. Here’s to one final super Saturday for the bumper crowd to enjoy.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org