York Saturday preview: Juan Elcano entered

Sky Bet York Stakes

Juan Elcano is set to clash with fellow Royal Ascot winner Mohaafeth in Saturday’s Sky Bet York Stakes.

Kevin Ryan’s charge returned to winning ways in Berkshire in the Wolferton Stakes and has pleased his handler since.

“Saturday’s race is absolutely the plan and has been since Ascot,” Ryan said. “He’s in really good form and has gone really well at home since. It represents a step back up in class but we’re very hopeful of a big run.”

Mohaafeth landed the Hampton Court at the Royal Meeting after bypassing the Cazoo Derby because of the ease in the ground.

The son of Frankel is unbeaten in four starts this term. His owners, Shadwell Estate Company, also have Montatham in the race.

Aidan O’Brien has entered Armory, third behind stablemate Love in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes last time. The very smart Bangkok and Scott Dixon’s Ebury complete the possible field.