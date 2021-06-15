Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Juan Elcano wins the Wolferton
Juan Elcano wins the Wolferton

York Saturday preview: Juan Elcano entered

By Sporting Life
13:57 · MON July 19, 2021

Sky Bet York Stakes

Juan Elcano is set to clash with fellow Royal Ascot winner Mohaafeth in Saturday’s Sky Bet York Stakes.

Kevin Ryan’s charge returned to winning ways in Berkshire in the Wolferton Stakes and has pleased his handler since.

“Saturday’s race is absolutely the plan and has been since Ascot,” Ryan said. “He’s in really good form and has gone really well at home since. It represents a step back up in class but we’re very hopeful of a big run.”

Mohaafeth landed the Hampton Court at the Royal Meeting after bypassing the Cazoo Derby because of the ease in the ground.

The son of Frankel is unbeaten in four starts this term. His owners, Shadwell Estate Company, also have Montatham in the race.

Aidan O’Brien has entered Armory, third behind stablemate Love in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes last time. The very smart Bangkok and Scott Dixon’s Ebury complete the possible field.

Join My Stable for FREE now
Join My Stable for FREE now

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING