York Saturday analysis: David Ord on the Sky Bet Ebor

B*witched urged us to Blame It On The Weatherman. That felt unfair on Saturday but having defied the doomsday weather app predictions all day, the heavens finally opened 30 minutes before the Sky Bet Ebor.
It wasn’t in time for William Haggas to run Hamish, one of two on-the-day withdrawals from the race, but it did mean what had been position A for the early arrivals in the various champagne bars, suddenly became the equivalent of being drawn 20 of 20 at Chester.
But through the gloom ploughed Sonnyboyliston who edged out Quickthorn in a dour and tense final furlong duel.
It was a second win in the race for trainer Johnny Murtagh and a big one for 19-year-old jockey Ben Coen.
Sonnyboyliston encapsulates everything a modern-day Ebor horse is – rated 108, with form in pattern company as well as big handicaps and a mix of the speed to be competitive at a mile-and-half but crucially the stamina to see it through in those final two long-bursting furlongs.
Murtagh cut a happy – if drenched – figure in the winners’ enclosure afterwards. It was the culmination of a long-term plan.
“Winning big races like this gives you the same buzz as when you’re a jockey – but it lasts a little longer!” he beamed.
“It’s a long-term thing for a trainer. When this horse came back into training in the first week of January this was the one race we had mapped out for him. For it to come off is fantastic.
“We were a little worried he might have too much weight but this is a very different race now. It’s so hard to get in and there isn’t a great deal between most of the runners in terms of handicap marks. You’re not looking at conceding two stone to those at the foot of the handicap anymore.”
Murtagh’s progress in his second, nay third, career has been relentless. Success at Royal Ascot, Goodwood and now York this summer is already in the bag and now the sights are set on Cazoo St Leger glory with Ottoman Empire and potentially Emirates Melbourne Cup glory with this winner and Mirann, who was back in fifteenth at York.
Coen has a part to play – and in Murtagh could hardly wish for a better mentor.
“He’s a good rider,” the trainer said. “He’s cool, calm and strong. At his age you need to get on the good horses and whenever I’ve put him on one he’s delivered.”
Even before Sonnyboyliston had etched his name on the Ebor honours’ board thoughts had already turned to next year’s race.
Valley Forge is guaranteed a place in the final field if connections opt to go down that route after his battling victory in the Sky Bet Melrose.
His triumph was one of tenacity as he ferociously defended his half-length advantage over the chasing pack from the two-furlong marker.
He’s 20/1 with the sponsors to win the 2022 showpiece – and there could be a big incentive thrown the way of the Balding/Strawbridge team too.
It's two years since the £1m Sky Bet Ebor was staged. The prize-fund, with income streams for racing cut off as the pandemic closed the country down, has been £500,000 in 2020 and 2021.
It means the Sky Bet Ebor is still – and by some way – the most valuable handicap in Europe. But the intention is to return to the £1m mark in the future – maybe even next year.
Real World won’t be running in it – but how important a horse is he for Saeed bin Suroor? Racing might now be a team game, but the trainer must have cast more than one envious glance across Newmarket as his fellow Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby unleashes star after star.
It’s been slim pickings for bin Suroor at the top table for a few years now but all of a sudden – in the Sky Bet and Symphony Group winner, he has a thriving horse on a steep upward curve.
The journey with him might well end in Group One glory at Ascot in October with the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes his main target. He’d be a popular winner – but Saturday at York belonged to Sonnyboyliston, Johnny Murtagh and Ben Coen.
In autumn-like conditions he came home to win the last of the major mid-summer prizes.