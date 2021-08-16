York Saturday analysis: David Ord on the Sky Bet Ebor

B*witched urged us to Blame It On The Weatherman. That felt unfair on Saturday but having defied the doomsday weather app predictions all day, the heavens finally opened 30 minutes before the Sky Bet Ebor. It wasn’t in time for William Haggas to run Hamish, one of two on-the-day withdrawals from the race, but it did mean what had been position A for the early arrivals in the various champagne bars, suddenly became the equivalent of being drawn 20 of 20 at Chester. But through the gloom ploughed Sonnyboyliston who edged out Quickthorn in a dour and tense final furlong duel. It was a second win in the race for trainer Johnny Murtagh and a big one for 19-year-old jockey Ben Coen.

Sonnyboyliston encapsulates everything a modern-day Ebor horse is – rated 108, with form in pattern company as well as big handicaps and a mix of the speed to be competitive at a mile-and-half but crucially the stamina to see it through in those final two long-bursting furlongs. Murtagh cut a happy – if drenched – figure in the winners’ enclosure afterwards. It was the culmination of a long-term plan. “Winning big races like this gives you the same buzz as when you’re a jockey – but it lasts a little longer!” he beamed. “It’s a long-term thing for a trainer. When this horse came back into training in the first week of January this was the one race we had mapped out for him. For it to come off is fantastic. “We were a little worried he might have too much weight but this is a very different race now. It’s so hard to get in and there isn’t a great deal between most of the runners in terms of handicap marks. You’re not looking at conceding two stone to those at the foot of the handicap anymore.” Murtagh’s progress in his second, nay third, career has been relentless. Success at Royal Ascot, Goodwood and now York this summer is already in the bag and now the sights are set on Cazoo St Leger glory with Ottoman Empire and potentially Emirates Melbourne Cup glory with this winner and Mirann, who was back in fifteenth at York.