The family of popular 1000 Guineas winner Speciosa will be represented at York on Saturday when Eileendover lines up in the Group Three William Hill Bronte Cup.
Eileendover’s grandam is Speciosa, who was purchased in 2005 for 30,000 guineas by Fenland trainer Pam Sly.
At the time Sly was mainly known in racing for training a small string of jumpers – but under her tutelage Speciosa became a major Flat star. Speciosa won three Group races at Newmarket, including the 2006 renewal of the fillies’ Classic over the Rowley Mile. She was retired to the breeding paddocks after the 2007 season, remaining at the stables of her part-owner Sly.
One of Speciosa’s offspring was Specialty, who won a couple of races before becoming a successful producer in her own right.
All three of Specialty’s foals to race have been victorious, including the 99-rated Eileendover. The latter maintained a steady upward curve through last year, winning a Class 2 handicap at Newmarket before finishing fourth in the Group Two Park Hill Stakes. Now a mare aged five, Eileendover’s trainer isn’t ruling out further progression through the 2022 campaign.
Thorney-based trainer Sly said: “She has grown a bit, she’s quite tall now. But she’s thickened out as well. She just seems a bit stronger – so we can only hope."
Eileendover’s seasonal return saw her beaten five lengths into third by last season’s Goodwood Cup hero Trueshan. Next stop is this weekend’s £90,000 Group Three, held over a mile and six furlongs on the Knavesmire where she’ll be ridden once more by regular ally Shane Kelly.
Sly said: "Shane gets on well with her. Mind you, she’s fairly easy, anyway – she’s not awkward. You can do anything with her; she can go from the front or come from behind.
"I’m hoping just to get a bit more ‘black-type’ – that’s our aim. To get in the first three would be wonderful. I’m just hoping York gets a bit more rain. She has won on good to firm at Newmarket but she would be better with a bit of give in the ground."
As for Speciosa, her days as a broodmare are over but she’s still very much enjoying life with Sly.
She said: “She’s 19 and out with another old mare I’ve retired, who’s 20. They’re very happy, bucking, running about. We’ve got one more left out of Speciosa to run – a two-year-old filly by Cracksman."
And those good old days of Speciosa’s fairytale triumph in the Guineas are unlikely ever to be forgotten. “People still talk about it,” said Sly before adding – with a hint of incredulity – “It’s a long time ago, isn’t it?"
But when the story is as good as that of Speciosa’s and her trainer’s, it’s just like a fine wine and gets all the better for the passing of time.
York’s two-day meeting starts on Saturday at 1.40 with the William Hill Play Responsibly Handicap. There is a further seven-race card on Sunday, which gets under way at 3.30pm.
