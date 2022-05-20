The family of popular 1000 Guineas winner Speciosa will be represented at York on Saturday when Eileendover lines up in the Group Three William Hill Bronte Cup.

Eileendover’s grandam is Speciosa, who was purchased in 2005 for 30,000 guineas by Fenland trainer Pam Sly. At the time Sly was mainly known in racing for training a small string of jumpers – but under her tutelage Speciosa became a major Flat star. Speciosa won three Group races at Newmarket, including the 2006 renewal of the fillies’ Classic over the Rowley Mile. She was retired to the breeding paddocks after the 2007 season, remaining at the stables of her part-owner Sly. One of Speciosa’s offspring was Specialty, who won a couple of races before becoming a successful producer in her own right. All three of Specialty’s foals to race have been victorious, including the 99-rated Eileendover. The latter maintained a steady upward curve through last year, winning a Class 2 handicap at Newmarket before finishing fourth in the Group Two Park Hill Stakes. Now a mare aged five, Eileendover’s trainer isn’t ruling out further progression through the 2022 campaign. Thorney-based trainer Sly said: “She has grown a bit, she’s quite tall now. But she’s thickened out as well. She just seems a bit stronger – so we can only hope."