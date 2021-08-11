Sporting Life
Lone Eagle (nearside) goes agonisingly close in the Irish Derby
Lone Eagle (nearside) goes agonisingly close in the Irish Derby

Great Voltigeur at York among options for Lone Eagle

By Sporting Life
13:25 · WED August 11, 2021

The Great Voltigeur Stakes at York is among the options under consideration for Martyn Meade’s star colt Lone Eagle.

Narrowly beaten by Hurricane Lane in the Irish Derby on his penultimate start, the son of Galileo was then last of five runners behind Epsom hero Adayar in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

Lone Eagle, who is owned in partnership by Ballylinch Stud and Australian-based Aquis Farm, last week received a surprise entry in the Melbourne Cup, but Meade considers a trip Down Under a “long shot” at this stage.

“He’s just having a bit of a quiet time at the moment, so we’ve got no plans right now,” said the Manton-based trainer.

“It (Melbourne Cup) is a bit of a long shot, I would say. The part-owners are from Australia and obviously he’s got every right to be considered for that, but it’s fair to say it’s a long shot.”

Lone Eagle also has plenty of big-race engagements in Britain, with the Great Voltigeur on August 18 the most imminent.

Meade added: “We’re certainly looking at that (Great Voltigeur), for sure.”

