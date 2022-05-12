Lilac blooms for Haggas in Middleton

Lilac Road came between rivals under Tom Marquand to land the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Stakes.

The 15/2 chance finished well to get the better of Richard Hannon’s Aristia as William Haggas plundered another major prize on the Knavesmire.

Only fifth on her seasonal return in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket, she came on for that run and improved for the step up in trip to seal the win.

There were some disappointments in behind, with Thunder Kiss not finding as much off the bridle as she promised, while both Ville De Grace and Noon Star, both trained by Sir Michael Stoute, were well beaten.

“I was half-expecting it to be honest with you as she ran well the last day, but we’ve started dropping her in and Newmarket is very hard to come from behind,” said the winning rider.

“She relaxed into this today, we didn’t go very fast and it worked in our favour. When I got off her at Newmarket I said to William if she stays on this path she’d get a mile and a half, but she’s clearly a filly with lots of talent.

“It was William’s idea to drop her out at Salisbury (when she won a Group Three). He said ‘drop her out last and if she gets beat it’s my fault’, but it’s been the making of her. As a jockey you always want to give horses the best chance and basically William made her in one day.

“She’s building up now and you’d have to say that was her best effort.”

Sean Levey added of the runner-up: “She ran a cracker. I think maybe in the paddock she wasn’t as fully furnished as the rest of them and she’s not quite there in her coat, so we’ll take second today.

“I believe she’ll improve – her whole family improved with age.

“She’s ran against good opposition today and run quite nicely. She got a little bit tired before the line and she’ll definitely improve.”