A round-up of the rest of the action from day two of the Dante Festival at York where Lilac Road landed another Knavesmire prize for William Haggas.

Lilac blooms for Haggas in Middleton Lilac Road came between rivals under Tom Marquand to land the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Stakes. The 15/2 chance finished well to get the better of Richard Hannon’s Aristia as William Haggas plundered another major prize on the Knavesmire. Only fifth on her seasonal return in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket, she came on for that run and improved for the step up in trip to seal the win. There were some disappointments in behind, with Thunder Kiss not finding as much off the bridle as she promised, while both Ville De Grace and Noon Star, both trained by Sir Michael Stoute, were well beaten. “I was half-expecting it to be honest with you as she ran well the last day, but we’ve started dropping her in and Newmarket is very hard to come from behind,” said the winning rider. “She relaxed into this today, we didn’t go very fast and it worked in our favour. When I got off her at Newmarket I said to William if she stays on this path she’d get a mile and a half, but she’s clearly a filly with lots of talent. “It was William’s idea to drop her out at Salisbury (when she won a Group Three). He said ‘drop her out last and if she gets beat it’s my fault’, but it’s been the making of her. As a jockey you always want to give horses the best chance and basically William made her in one day. “She’s building up now and you’d have to say that was her best effort.” Sean Levey added of the runner-up: “She ran a cracker. I think maybe in the paddock she wasn’t as fully furnished as the rest of them and she’s not quite there in her coat, so we’ll take second today. “I believe she’ll improve – her whole family improved with age. “She’s ran against good opposition today and run quite nicely. She got a little bit tired before the line and she’ll definitely improve.”

Burke predicts big future for Last Crusader Karl Burke believes “the sky is the limit” for Last Crusader following his impressive display in the British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes. Previously campaigned exclusively over six furlongs, the Oasis Dream colt was dropped back to five for this Listed contest and proved he has more than enough dash for the minimum distance. Always travelling strongly in the hands of Danny Tudhope, the 15/2 chance motored to the winning line to beat stablemate Guilded by two and a quarter lengths.

Last Crusader wins at York

“He’s a serious horse this fellow,” said Burke. “He was big horse last year that we thought a bit of and as he’s got stronger and filled his frame he’s got quicker. He’s such a relaxed horse for a sprinter, which is why he has the cheekpieces on, just to make him concentrate. It’s not that he’s un-genuine or anything. “The sky is the limit for him as far as sprinting goes and as he gets stronger, hopefully he’ll go up through the grades.” Last Crusader is entered in the Temple Stakes at Haydock on Saturday week and the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. Burke added: “He’s got some big entries. I think the Temple Stakes might come a bit quick and the Commonwealth is stepping back up to six. We’ll have to go home and think about it a little bit. Maybe races like the Temple next year will be his target and later on maybe we can take the older horses on. “He’s a proper horse, we just need to plan his career properly. Let’s let him develop." During the celebrations, winning owner Steve Parkin of Clipper Logistics suffered a leg injury and had to be attended to by medics in the winner’s enclosure. Burke said: “Apparently he was jumping up and down in the celebrations and it looks like he’s torn his calf muscle. I hope it’s not his Achilles.”

Cruyff turns on the style

Cruyff Turn (right) holds off the challenge of Brunch

The locally-trained Cruyff Turn made it a perfect 2-2 on the Knavesmire with a hard-fought victory in the Paddy Power Hambleton Handicap. Tim Easterby's charge was a big-priced winner over the same course and distance at the Ebor Festival last August and was returning off just a 2lb higher mark following recent runs at Haydock and Thirsk. He stepped up on those two outings earlier in 2022, picking up a nice position from stall one behind the front-running Lion Tower, and hitting the front under David Allan just inside the final furlong. Course regular Brunch sprouted wings late on and produced a typically fine performance under top weight, but Cruyff Turn held on to score by a head at odds of 8/1. Brunch had to settle for second at 11/2, while Lion Tower (17/2), What's The Story (13/2) and Lightening Company (14/1) were third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Easterby said: “That was brilliant, he’s a super horse and galloped out well. “He got knocked over a bit at Thirsk in the Hunt Cup and was taken on early on so it didn’t go to plan, but it’s come off today. “We’ll aim for the Ebor meeting back here. I’m not sure where we’ll go between now and then. This was one of the plans today so we’ll just work away.”

Fine Wine getting better with experience

Fine Wine wins at York

Fine Wine left his rivals trailing in his wake in the Paddy Power “Making Flat Less Flat” Handicap over five furlongs, the opening contest on Dante day at York. Scott Dixon’s five-year-old is thriving with racing and on his 13th start of the calendar year he put in his most impressive victory, scorching clear by three lengths from stall two on the far side. Raasel finished best of the rest in second, with Good Effort third, Alligator Alley fourth and Mountain Peak fifth. Dixon said: “I always thought York would suit, a sharp track. The horse has been incredibly busy and you always thought that maybe there would be a point where he would need a freshen up. “He only ran a few days ago down at Hamilton. He bounced out of that well, ate every bean, such a game horse and he’s just been a pleasure this year. “That is without a doubt his most impressive performance to date. I’ll target the Epsom Dash with him going forward. He’s so fast he just keeps going and I think he’d have a good chance in that.”

Queen Olly puts down Royal Ascot marker on York debut Queen Olly earned herself a place on trainer David Loughnane’s Royal Ascot team with a clear-cut debut victory in the Frank Whittle Partnership ebfstallions.com Maiden at York. The Shropshire handler has clutch of high-class juvenile fillies this term, as evidenced by the recent Chester and Ascot victories of Absolutelyflawless and Omniqueen. Carrying the same Amo Racing silks as the latter, €300,000 purchase Queen Olly was seemingly well fancied to strike gold on the Knavesmire as the 11-4 favourite and got the job done in fine style. After being given time to find her feet by Rossa Ryan, the daughter of No Nay Never moved stylishly into contention before kicking three and a half lengths clear of Catch The Paddy. Asked if he was feeling the pressure given the winner’s hefty price tag, Loughnane said: “We’ve had more expensive juveniles run this year so not on that front, if I felt pressure it was because I felt she was the nicest we had. “I don’t really feel pressure. We make an assessment of them and they have to go and prove it’s right. Thankfully she has, they don’t always but she’s done it 10-fold. “She’s still a bit green but she had to muscle her way out of a tricky spot, she hit the front, pricked her ears and didn’t really do a lot but Rossa said to her ‘we’ve got to put this to bed’ and she took a fair bit of pulling up. “I said the first day I sat on her she was a Royal Ascot filly and she’s an Albany filly to me, all day long. She’s out of a Galileo mare so she could be better over seven furlongs going forward, but Royal Ascot was what we had in mind and I think she’s proved she’s good enough.”