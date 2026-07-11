A review of the action from York on Saturday including the feature John Smith's Cup.

Raammee for Roger in John Smith's Cup Raammee held off the late challenge of Hand Of God in a messy renewal of the valuable John Smith's Cup at York. The 5/1 chance went for home two furlongs out under Ray Dawson, who had a clear run down the outside, but as he went clear, hanging to the rail, there was all sorts of trouble in behind with Danger Bay suffering the most. In the end it was Harry Charlton's Hand Of God who gave Raammee most to do but he couldn't reel in the winner despite finishing with a flourish. A stewards' inquiry was called with the result amended with 80/1 chance Salam Dubawi demoted from being third past the post. Castle Stuart inherited third and hard-luck story Danger Bay flew home for fifth, upgraded to fourth.

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Redorange scales City Walls for Cox Redorange (12/1) raised his game to new levels as his trainer Clive Cox provided his magic touch with sprinters yet again in the Listed John Smith's City Walls Stakes over five furlongs. In a tight finish the four-year-old son of Mehmas came out on top under a strong PJ McDonald drive as the pair held on by a neck and a short head with the bulk of the field covered by about five lengths. A winner of three handicaps, Redorange has progressed through the grades to pattern level and he could try his hand at a Group 1 next month given he has an entry in the Nunthorpe back over the Knavesmire course and distance. Aspect Island was second with JM Jungle third and it was close in behind them, too, in a highly-competitive affair. Paddy Power trimmed Redorange to 25/1 from 33s for the Nunthorpe on the back of this success. McDonald said: "First time on, I was never really worried, everything went smoothly. There was a bit of pace on my side and I got into a lovely rhythm. "I've no idea where he'll go, but you know sprinters on any given day anything could rock up. The Nunthorpe would suit him, a fast pace."