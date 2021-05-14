York Friday review: Primo Bacio impresses

Walker star swoops for glory Primo Bacio came from last-to-first to run out an impressive winner of a slowly-run Oaks Farm Stables Fillies' Stakes. William Buick set steady early fractions up front aboard Creative Flair (5/1) and going to the furlong pole the pair were still in front. However the 14/1 winner produced a smart turn of foot to sweep past her rival and hit the line hard, winning by three lengths and continuing the fine run of the Ed Walker team. 10/11 favourite Snow Lantern pulled hard through the early stages and proved to be one-paced in third. Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 10/1 from 25s for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. Sky Bet are 7s from the same price for the Royal Ascot feature.

Winning rider Andrea Atzeni said: "She travelled so beautifully through the race. She ran well in the Fred Darling last time where she got bumped at a crucial stage but finished off nicely. "She was going up to a mile for the first time here and the key was to get her relaxed which she did. I followed Snow Lantern through as I thought she was the one to beat but when she was gone I got a nice lead from William's filly to the furlong pole. "When I pulled her out she quickened quite smartly. It's great for Ed, his horses are flying, and the owners who are both here."

Taking win for Nymphadora Nymphadora looked a filly to follow with a clear-cut victory in the Langleys Solicitors British EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes. Sixth on debut at Newmarket, she took a big step forward here, staying on strongly under Jason Watson to win the Listed contest, going away, by a length-and-a-quarter. Canonized came through for second, without threatening to land a blow to the Andrew Balding-trained winner, with 7/2 favourite Crazyland back in third.

Nymphadora wins at York

Watson said: “She showed ability on her first run and that day she kind of jumped slow and ended up leading the race. She’s come on plenty for that today, she travelled like a real star. “She got to the front and was looking around her, obviously still a bit green with it being her second run. It wouldn’t surprise me if she did a stay a bit further, there’s obviously a bit more in the tank. She’s obviously shown she can do it over five (furlongs) today, she’s not short of speed. “Maybe with a bit more time she can go over six, it’ll be interesting to see what she can do – she gave me a really nice feel.” Balding’s wife, Anna Lisa, added: “She’s always shown plenty at home, at Newmarket she showed her pace and she’s built on that today.”