York preview: Dan Briden on the two-year-old races

WEDNESDAY

In keeping with the other major races on the card, the turnout for the Acomb Stakes (2.25) is a disappointing one - at least numerically.

Ballymount Boy rightly heads the market after his second place finish to Vandeek in the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, keeping on well to draw clear of the remainder. The winner obviously boosted that form when landing the Prix Morny on Sunday, and Ballymount Boy has been purchased by Wathnan Racing since his Goodwood run. Quicker ground and an extra furlong are new questions, while he faces a different type of rival here.

Of the novice/maiden winners, Cogitate could hardly have impressed more when making a winning start in a 7f event at Newbury, travelling best and clearing away inside the final furlong to score by 2 lengths from Boiling Point. The runner-up was turned over at short odds next time but Cogitate certainly looked well worth a crack at this higher level, and his yard has won this twice in recent seasons with high-class pair Dutch Connection and Phoenix of Spain.

Edwardian wouldn’t be the most promising two-year-old at Ballydoyle, and the yard hasn’t won this race since Hemingway took the 2000 renewal (also won it in 1997 with Saratoga Springs). Edwardian took a while to get rolling before picking up to strongly to win a 5f maiden at Navan going away. That form isn’t nothing special but Edwardian is surely capable of better now tackling 7f, being a No Nay Never close relation to this year’s Belmont Oaks winner Aspen Grove (by Justify) and out of a half-sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Skitter Scatter and 2022 7f 2yo Listed winner Victory Dance.

Loose Cannon made a winning debut over this course and distance in the same race 2013 winner Wells Farhh Go had won first time out. He travelled powerfully but was forced to fight hard as he held off Candonomore by a short head. A tongue tie now goes on. Indian Run won a 6f maiden at Ascot on King George day, though a bunch finish somewhat limits that form, while Hot Fuss made the most of his prior experience when readily landing the odds in a 7f event at Salisbury. He wasn’t disgraced when fifth in what looks an increasingly sub-standard Chesham Stakes the run before.

The closing 6f nursery (5.20) on the York card has brought together a 20-strong field, with potential running right throughout.

Starlust understandably heads the market following a good second place finish in a similar event at Glorious Goodwood, appearing not to handle the track all that well. He had previously carried a penalty to victory at Newbury at the expense of highly-touted subsequent winner Array.

Blue Prince demolished his four rivals in a course and distance nursery last month, backing up some good efforts in defeat in novice/maiden company. Although hit with a 9lb rise for that wide-margin success, it’s difficult to believe Blue Prince has reached his limit just yet.

Zoulu Chief was a shock winner second time out at Newbury and, having come up short in the Coventry and then in a nursery at Glorious Goodwood (didn’t handle the track), he took his rivals apart when making all to run out a 4¾-length winner at Windsor on Sunday. He is well-in under a 6lb penalty and clearly commands respect, but dominating this larger, deeper field won’t be easy.

Kevin Ryan’s Jungle Mate finished a good second in a valuable sales race at Naas last time, while stablemate Room Service looks interesting on nursery debut now upped to 6f. Class dropper Bobsleigh attempts to give Eve Johnson Houghton back to back successes in this race after Streets of Gold’s victory last year, and Barnwell Boy bids to get things back on track after two disappointing efforts up in grade following a clear-cut debut win at Goodwood back in May.

However, the horse of most interest is the Charlie Hills-trained ZABRISKIE POINT. A son of Blue Point, he overcame inexperience to draw clear with one other to make a winning start to his career in a 5f event at Leicester back in May. He wasn’t seen again until contesting a 6f novice race at Salisbury a couple of weeks ago, taking a while to find top stride but finishing strongly to get to within a neck of the first two home.

Carrying a penalty for that debut success, Zabriskie Point was best at the weights in the fastest of the four races run over 6f on the card. He will only go on improving, and a well-run race at this trip will likely bring out the best in Zabriskie Point.

Away from York on Wednesday, Cloud King (3.25 Bath) and Teraabb (6.52 Kempton) are a couple of colts who ought to step up on their debut efforts.

Cloud King was never competitive (Jamie Spencer aboard) when eighth on debut in a 6f maiden at Glorious Goodwood, making some late gains from an impossible position and receiving a needless sharp reminder around a furlong out. Quite whether a step back to 5f will suit remains to be seen, though he does hail from the very fast family of Blue Iris and Swiss Lake.

Teraabb briefly looked like getting competitive two furlongs out before fading when eighth on debut in a 7f maiden at Sandown (under very testing conditions). His pedigree strongly suggests he will take well to an artificial surface, with both his dam and her half-brother Daarik leaving muted debut performances behind to score second time out on the all-weather. Teraabb faces some promising rivals and may not be able to follow suit, but a much better showing ought to be forthcoming.

THURSDAY

The 7f nursery on York’s Thursday card (4.45) is another 100k prize that has brought together another maximum field of 20.

Aragon Castle was turned over by a longer-priced stablemate at Chester last time, though he’s sure to be popular given he defeated wide-margin Glorious Goodwood nursery winner Mission To Moon at Epsom the time before. An opening mark of 86 looks very fair.

Richard Fahey saddles a pair of last-time-out scorers in Ajwaadi and Expert Choice, with the latter improving by the run and impressing with how he travelled and sealed matters when landing a 7.5f novice event at Beverley last time.

Lincoln Legacy had been slightly disappointing in two subsequent runs since winning on debut at Kempton, but she bounced right back when landing a 7f fillies’ nursery at Newmarket (July) last weekend. In contrast to the Johnston front running cliche, Lincoln Legacy benefited from more patient tactics last time, though it must be said she had no obvious excuses when coming up short at this level in a nursery at Glorious Goodwood the time before.

The one of my interest is the Richard Hannon-trained BLUE COLLAR. He shaped with promise on his first two outings in a 7f events at Sandown and Newbury, his greenness in evidence on both occasion. However, he caught the eye in no uncertain terms when dropped back to 6f at Newmarket (July) two weeks ago, dropped out and finishing very strongly under hands-and-heels riding to take fourth behind Air Force Indi.

The return to seven furlongs is sure to see Blue Collar in a better light and for all the assessor has taken no chances with an opening mark of 77, it’d be no surprise to see him involved at the business end of matters here. A well-run at this trip should prove beneficial, sure to stay 1m in time.

FRIDAY

The Gimcrack Stakes (3.00) is a race that often brings together proven form and potential together. Kylian heads the market after following a wide-margin victory in a 5f Listed event at Sandown with a good third in the Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, finding a sharper track counting against him. A step up to 6f should suit, though he faces a host of potential improvers.

Johannes Brahms followed a workmanlike debut success over 6f with a good second to next-time-out Molecomb Stakes winner Big Evs in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot. This return to six furlongs will suit and he very much appeals as the type to go on improving for a while yet.

King’s Gamble looked a good prospect when making a winning start in a 6f novice contest at Newmarket (July) last month, travelling smoothly and putting a seal on matters in clinical fashion. For all market leader Lake Forest was clearly a long way below the form he’d shown when second in the July Stakes, King’s Gamble could hardly have impressed more. 7f/1m may suit better in time, but King’s Gamble’s potential is undeniable.

However, a chance is taken of JEHANGEER stepping up on his maiden/novice form and giving the Kevin Ryan stable yet another Gimcrack Stakes winner.

Jehangeer is a full brother to connections’ very smart sprinter Hello Youmzain and found only subsequent Coventry Stakes runner-up Army Ethos too good on debut in a 6f maiden at Ayr in May. He duly went one better in a similar event over the same course and distance the following month, looking set to win well when travelling smoothly to the head of affairs but running green off the bridle and forced to fight to see off Nighteyes by a neck.

Jehangeer needs to step up significant on what he has achieved so far, but his pedigree alone proposes a lot better to come, while he showed a likeable attitude for pressure last time.

The Convivial Maiden Stakes (4.45) is the most valuable race of its kind and usually attracts a good field as a result, although it isn’t quite the race it used to be. This year’s renewal looks to be stacked with potential at the entries stage.

Broadway Act, Candonomore, Emperor’s Star, Monsieur Fudge, Trafalgar Square and Zain Blue have each shown enough to suggest they’d be capable of winning most maiden/novice events staged this summer, albeit the third named was turned over at short odds last time.

Ollie Sangster has enjoyed an excellent start to his training career and looks to have another promising youngster in the shape of Kings Valley. A Territories colt from the good middle-distance family of Crystal Ocean, Crystal Capella and Hillstar, he shaped with promise on debut when third in a 7f maiden at Sandown, unable to sustain a promising forward move.

Ed Dunlop’s Superposition shaped with significant promise when fifth of 11 in a 7f newcomers’ event at Newmarket (July) a fortnight ago, short of room initially as the race began to develop but finishing well once hitting full flow. He is very promising and more than capable of winning his maiden, but it could be that 1m will see him in a better light.

Although they will need to be well above average to defeat the aforementioned clutch of previously-raced horses, there are some interesting newcomers entered.

Paul and Oliver Cole’s African Sunset is a 125,000gns Exceed And Excel close relation to 7f 3yo Listed winner Smuggler’s Moon (by Danehill Dancer) and out of a half-sister to the yard’s high-class performer Strategic Prince. It’s a family with its fair share of quirks.

The Brian Meehan-trained Jayarebe is a Zoffany colt with a tall home reputation, though it must be said that the yard’s crop of two-year-olds appear to be an unremarkable bunch at this stage.

Harry and Roger Charlton have entered Midair, a Frankel colt who is a half-brother to a handful of winners including US 8.5f Grade 3 winner Grand Jete. His dam was a Group 2/3 winning close relation to 6f 3yo Listed winner Arabesque, herself dam of Gimcrack Stakes winner Showcasing.

He is reportedly more likely to head to Newmarket (July) on the same afternoon and will be of interest there in a race the yard often introduce a nice one.

The Charlie Hills-trained Miletus is a Magna Grecia three-parts brother to 7f 2yo debut winner/7f Listed winner Emmaus (by Invincible Spirit) and is reportedly held in high regard.

Aidan O’Brien has a couple of unraced colts entered including Psalm, a 300,000gns full brother to UAE 1m Listed winner Boerhan and out of a winning half-sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Millisle.

Kevin Ryan also has an unraced pair entered, notably Sisyphean. He is a Dubawi full brother to 2022 7f 2yo debut winner Espionne and out of an unraced daughter of a maiden three-parts sister to French 12f 3yo Group 2 winner Time On (later dam of 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Mot Juste) and the dam of Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Cursory Glance.

As the well-worn cliche goes, it will be a race to watch back a few times as it’ll almost certainly throw up several future winners.

The 1m fillies’ maiden at Goodwood on Friday evening (5.30) sees some interesting prospects among the entries, most notably from Ralph Beckett.

Beckett has a couple of well-related unraced fillies entered in the shape of Frankelian (Frankel daughter of a winning half-sister to Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen) and Seek And Destroy (a full sister to Australian 10f Group 1 winner Fifty Stars).

However, it is his SEAWARD who’d be of most interest if elected to represent the Beckett stable. A daughter of Sea The Stars, she was tapped for toe at a crucial stage on debut in a 7f contest at the Newmarket July meeting, rallying well inside the final furlong and looking more than ready for 1m. She will get that here if running and should go close.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Faayzah was well backed when only fifth on debut at the July course and should do better, while Richard Hannon’s Dubawi Dream is a half-sister to recent 12f 3yo Listed winner Novakai.

SATURDAY

Although having his usual glut of entries in the race, Aidan O’Brien’s Grosvenor Square would be one of the more interesting runners in the 1m maiden at the Curragh on Saturday (4.05). He is a Galileo close relation to Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner La Joconde (by Frankel) and a half-brother to Irish Derby winner Santiago. It is a family that can often take a run or two to hit their stride, but Grosvenor Square will be of strong interest for the future.

Finally, the Listed Roses Stakes (4.45) at York could see the return of course and distance debut winner MON NA SLIEVE. Following that smooth first-time-out victory, Mon Na Slieve travelled smoothly for a long way when finishing an ultimately well-held eighth in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. He didn’t look out of place for a long way on that occasion, showing bright speed for a long way. For all the likes of Baheer and Purosangue would provide stern competition, Mon Na Slieve ought to go well back down in grade if taking up the engagement.