Timeform's David Cleary with his notes from York and Sandown last week as Charlie Appleby's remarkable run with two-year-olds continued.

It's fair to say I'm not a fan of boosterism, but, that said, what an epic week of racing was had on the Knavesmire. Amidst all the doom and gloom currently swilling around the various factions in the sport, it was most refreshing to enjoy four days of high-grade contests, where race after race was full of quality and competitiveness. It helped that there was superb prize money across the board. The Al Basti Equiworld Gimcrack, for example, had a total prize fund of £250,000, well in advance of comparable races, and just £25,000 shy of the prize for the Group 1 Middle Park. Noble Style produced a performance to match the status of the race, impressing with the way he picked off Marshman, after showing slight inexperience when first asked to take the prize.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Noble Style is a good-looking colt and has the substance to suggest he'll make a good three-year-old, certainly more about him than the well-supported runner-up. His pedigree suggests he will probably stay a mile in due course, though he's clearly not short of speed, and with other cards for Godolphin to play, the Middle Park might well be Noble Style's Group 1 target. His performance at York wasn't far off the level of an average winner of that. Noble Style's victory was the start of an excellent twenty-four hours on the juvenile front for his stable. By 2.45 the next afternoon, Charlie Appleby's yard had sent out Desert Order to win the Convivial Maiden, Flying Honours to land the odds in the listed Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury and Silver Knott to take the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown. Appleby is currently maintaining a superb 38% wins-to-runs strike rate with his two-year-olds. In addition to the four named, the stable also has Naval Power and Highbank as serious candidates for top honours in the autumn. It's worth noting that while three of those are home-bred, Naval Power and Flying Honours out of Dubawi mares, Desert Order by Dubawi himself, the other three were yearling purchases. Noble Style cost 525,000 guineas, Highbank, another son of Kingman, 750,000 guineas and Silver Knott, by Lope de Vega, 725,000 guineas, the progress of the trio a big thumbs-up for the buying policy. I thought Silver Knott was the pick of a good field for the Solario, having progressed in the month since his debut at Newbury, and his performance was a big step up on his win at Kempton on his second start. He impressed with the way he travelled and he was strong in the closing stages too. Silver Knott is out of the Park Hill winner God Given and he might also have a trip to Doncaster on the agenda, with the Futurity an option. Silver Knott looks sure to be suited by a mile.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Silver Knott's maiden at Newbury had been won by the once-raced Chaldean, who landed his own pattern prize on the first day of the Ebor meeting. Chaldean stepped up again in gaining a gutsy victory over Indestructible in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes, though the form looks a notch below that shown by Silver Knott at Sandown and the latter may have improved past his former rival. The Acomb was quite tactical, with the principals well positioned. The only runner to make much of an impression from off the pace was Mill Stream, who'd finished runner-up to Noble Style the time before. He looked a threat entering the final furlong but the effort flattened out. Mill Stream doesn't hold any fancy entries, but he will be worth another chance at this level back at six furlongs. The colt I liked most in the Acomb field was one of the outsiders, Shaquille, with plenty of size and substance to him. Shaquille had won a novice over the same course and distance on debut, but had been keen that day and just pulled way too hard to last home on Wednesday. A dip into calmer waters and a hood might help channel his ability better. As for the British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden, Desert Order had been a short head away from not being qualified the time before and set a high standard on form, that advantage cemented by a no-nonsense ride from the front. The runner-up Glenfinnan, a strong sort, stepped up a good deal on his first effort, learning more from his debut than his better-fancied stable-mate Lahab.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The best of the newcomers was Hi Royal. He's not a typical sprinty Kodiac on looks, taking more after his dam Majestic Roi, who was a lengthy, good-topped filly in her racing days. Hi Royal, who impressed with the way he made up ground two out, doesn't have any pattern entries, but he won't have any problem winning a race and could well make a useful-or-better colt next year. His dam was a miler, but she was bred to stay further and the majority of her progeny do. While the race is likely to throw up winners generally, the well-built Pjanoo is one other to note from the Convivial. He had chased home subsequent Superlative Stakes winner Isaac Shelby on debut, ahead of a listed-placed runner, so he isn't likely to be well treated in nurseries. However, Pjanoo is in several sales races and with three runs under his belt, that amount of experience and the prospect that a well-run race will suit him, could make him worth considering for such a contest. The two-year-old fillies had their chance to shine in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, worth even more than the Gimcrack. Queen Mary winner Dramatised took her chance here rather than in the Nunthorpe, but the decision didn't pay off, as she seemed not to stay six furlongs (it's fair to say she wouldn't have won the Nunthorpe either). Dramatised's stable companion Swingalong was nibbled at in the market and took advantage, continuing a gradual progression. She would need to improve, but deserves her chance in the Cheveley Park. However, the runner-up Queen Me, with just one rather than three runs to her name, is likely to prove the better in the longer term. She was bidding to become the fourth successive filly on the bottom line of her pedigree to land the Lowther and came tantalisingly close, doing her best work in the final furlong. Queen Me is lacking other fancy entries, but a win at this level ought to be within her grasp.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!