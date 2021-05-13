York latest: Queen reigns in style on the Knavesmire

Queen reigns in the Middleton

Sir Michael Stoute won his seventh Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Stakes at York on Thursday as QUEEN POWER put her rivals to the sword under Silvestre De Sousa.

The five-year-old had a fitness edge on her main market rivals, with three of the five-strong field having their seasonal debuts in the race, and the winner came into this on the back of a head second to Lady Bowthorpe in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket.

She did Lady Bowthorpe's Lockinge claims no harm here, travelling well on the inside throughout under de Sousa who asked her to go and win her race ahead of the final furlong.

Chamade had looked a persistent rival halfway down the home straight, but Queen Power sprinted away from her when really asked and she sealed Group 2 glory by eight lengths.

Both Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power went 14/1 from 33s about the winner for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Reaction

Assistant trainer James Savage said: “We thought she was going to be a really nice filly two years ago.

“Today everything went right for her, she relaxed and got into a lovely rhythm early doors which meant everything went very smooth.

“She’s always threatened to do something like that and it’s great to see her do it.

“She’s a Group Two winner now regardless, so we’ll try to improve on that. She’s going to make a fantastic broodmare so that is in the back of our minds, but we’ll try to improve on this.”

De Sousa said: “A combination of the ground and the pace of the race all contributed. She travelled nicely and I never felt in danger, she settled really well. When I asked her she put the race to bed very quickly.

“I think 10 furlongs is her trip, but that’s up to Sir Michael over where she runs.”

Ralph Beckett, who trained Queen Power to win a Newmarket maiden as a two-year-old, said of the runner-up: “She ran a really sound race.

“As ever, while it’s lovely ground, it’s a shade on the quick side for her – she’s better with the mud flying.

“I’m very pleased with her and ground will dictate our plans going forward.”

Roger Varian was pleased with the performance of third-placed Cabaletta.

He said: “She ran a nice race and looks like she’s crying out to go back up in trip.

“I thought for her seasonal debut it was a nice run. She was little bit fizzy and a little bit gassy in the preliminaries and she’ll be better for the run.

“She galloped all the way to the line, it was just that when they quickened she didn’t have the tactical speed to go with them.

“She stayed on and and hopefully when she goes back up in trip she’ll be finding the winner’s enclosure again.

“She’ll have various options, including the Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock.”