York latest: Queen reigns in style on the Knavesmire

Sir Michael Stoute won his seventh Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Stakes at York on Thursday as QUEEN POWER put her rivals to the sword under Silvestre De Sousa.
The five-year-old had a fitness edge on her main market rivals, with three of the five-strong field having their seasonal debuts in the race, and the winner came into this on the back of a head second to Lady Bowthorpe in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket.
She did Lady Bowthorpe's Lockinge claims no harm here, travelling well on the inside throughout under de Sousa who asked her to go and win her race ahead of the final furlong.
Chamade had looked a persistent rival halfway down the home straight, but Queen Power sprinted away from her when really asked and she sealed Group 2 glory by eight lengths.
Both Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power went 14/1 from 33s about the winner for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Assistant trainer James Savage said: “We thought she was going to be a really nice filly two years ago.
“Today everything went right for her, she relaxed and got into a lovely rhythm early doors which meant everything went very smooth.
“She’s always threatened to do something like that and it’s great to see her do it.
“She’s a Group Two winner now regardless, so we’ll try to improve on that. She’s going to make a fantastic broodmare so that is in the back of our minds, but we’ll try to improve on this.”
De Sousa said: “A combination of the ground and the pace of the race all contributed. She travelled nicely and I never felt in danger, she settled really well. When I asked her she put the race to bed very quickly.
“I think 10 furlongs is her trip, but that’s up to Sir Michael over where she runs.”
Ralph Beckett, who trained Queen Power to win a Newmarket maiden as a two-year-old, said of the runner-up: “She ran a really sound race.
“As ever, while it’s lovely ground, it’s a shade on the quick side for her – she’s better with the mud flying.
“I’m very pleased with her and ground will dictate our plans going forward.”
Roger Varian was pleased with the performance of third-placed Cabaletta.
He said: “She ran a nice race and looks like she’s crying out to go back up in trip.
“I thought for her seasonal debut it was a nice run. She was little bit fizzy and a little bit gassy in the preliminaries and she’ll be better for the run.
“She galloped all the way to the line, it was just that when they quickened she didn’t have the tactical speed to go with them.
“She stayed on and and hopefully when she goes back up in trip she’ll be finding the winner’s enclosure again.
“She’ll have various options, including the Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock.”
14:10 York | Full result and free video replay
1st 5 Queen Power (IRE) 6/4f
2nd 2 Chamade 11/2
Winning Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute | Winning Jockey: S De Sousa
KYNREN came with a flourishing late effort down the centre of the track to deny Brunch in a storming renewal of the Matchbook Betting Podcast Hambleton Handicap.
David Barron's seven-year-old is as consistent as you like but four wins from 26 career starts before today tells you he's a hard horse to catch right - but today was his day.
The well-backed Brunch looked to have the race in the bag as he made his effort on the far side, but Kynren challenged a fair distance away from him which could've been crucial as the runner-up had nothing to race with.
A neck separated the pair at the line and they were one and a half lengths clear of the third home, Hartswood.
Mostawaa was fourth, with What's The Story fifth.
14:40 York | Full result and free video reply
1st 5 Kynren (IRE) 17/2
2nd 3 Brunch 7/2f
3rd 11 Hartswood 8/1
4th 13 Mostawaa 11/1
5th 1 What's The Story 14/1
Sky Bet paid 5 places on this race
Winning Trainer: T D Barron | Winning Jockey: Connor Beasley
COPPER KNIGHT recorded his fifth success at his beloved York in the opening Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap on day two of the Dante Festival.
The seven-year-old had dropped 17lb in the weights since the start of last season but showed signs of a revival at Chester last week and duly went in back running on the Knavesmire.
His trademark early speed was on show as he broke well from stall nine, but was challenged on the outside by Jawwaal as they approached the final furlong.
Tim Easterby's horse battled hard to maintain his advantage, though, and the line came in time for him to deny the late thrust of Mulzim who had to settle for second.
The well-backed Mondammej was a little unlucky in the run in third.
Easterby said: “He’s a star, last year he just lost his way a bit.
“He ran great first time out (second at Newmarket), but went up a fair bit and that snookered him.
“He got himself re-handicapped really and he ran well at Chester last week.
“He likes it here. We might look at the Dash at Epsom.”
He added: “When he first came he was a bit stressy and took a bit of settling down, but he’s just one of those horses that is easier to train now.”
13:40 York | Full result and free video replay
1st 15 Copper Knight (IRE) 11/2j
2nd 5 Mulzim 22/1
3rd13 Mondammej 7/1
4th 18 Mid Winster 10/1
5th 17 Glory Fighter 28/1
6th 3 Venturous (IRE) 10/1
Sky Bet paid 6 places on this race
Winning Trainer: T D Easterby | Winning Jockey: J P Sullivan