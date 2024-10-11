York Friday review and free video replays | Mirabeau lands big pot

A review and free video replays of the pick of the action from York on Friday.

Fair win for Mira Dominic Ffrench Davis’ Mirabeau showed a great deal of promise when striking in the British EBF £100,000 Final at York. The two-year-old came into the race already a winner, having taken a Brighton maiden last time out by a comprehensive three and a half lengths. That run was clearly a more accurate reflection of his ability than his well-beaten debut at Newbury in May and under Daniel Tudhope he lined up an 8/1 chance on the Knavesmire. The grey enjoyed the soft ground and progressed gradually through the field of 14 to prevail by a convincing length and a quarter from Hugo Palmer’s Stratusnine. “I always thought whatever he did this year would be a bonus,” said Ffrench Davis. “We thought he’d win first time out at Newbury and he was the last horse off the bridle but ended up being beaten by most of them. He scoped badly afterwards and it took us a long time to get him 100 per cent, I think he’s come on for his Brighton run. “It was a good performance here today, I think he likes to get his toe in the ground and he stays well. The dam (Lubinka) won over a mile and a half and was rated 100, we only gave £23,000 for him at Doncaster sales and he’s repaid us already. “I’d probably put him away now, we’ll see how he comes out of it. When you have a horse in form, it’s always tempting to go again, but that might not be the right thing to do.”

Empire strikes back John and Sean Quinn’s Empirestateofmind was a winner for the first time since 2022 when taking the William Hill Top Price Guarantee Autumn Handicap. The six-year-old has been lightly raced this season, turning up for three valuable handicaps but coming home empty handed each time, including in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket last time out. On returning to his local track, he was a 14/1 chance under Jason Hart, and as the race developed it turned into a tussle between Thunder Roar and the Quinn-trained runner. The latter horse just prevailed by a nose and could now head to Ascot next weekend, should he make the cut for the Balmoral Handicap. “It’s good to have him back, we thought he’d run a race in the Cambridgeshire but he was drawn down the middle and he always needs a run,” said John Quinn. “He actually benefits from racing, even when he’s as fit as he can be, he just benefits from a run. First time out, he’s always a fair way off, I’m delighted for the owner (Ross Harmon) because he’s a great supporter. “He’s in the Balmoral; he might not get in, but if he does, he’ll go there.”

Minstrel calls the tune Ed Bethell’s Minstrel Knight continued a fruitful season when winning the valuable William Hill Finale Handicap. The three-year-old has not been out of the money all season and got his head in front last time out when taking a one-mile-six-furlong handicap at Haydock by five lengths. After clearly handling the extended trip and heavy ground on that occasion, the gelding lined up on the Knavesmire under Aidan Keeley a 7/1 chance to take on the same trip, in a race worth £51,540 to the winner. Once again he stayed on best of all, switching to take a path along the inside rail ahead of the final furlong and then remaining resolute at the head of affairs to score by two and a half lengths from Filibustering. “It’s a nice prize to win, he’s been really consistent,” said Bethell. “He’s a really fun horse and he loves this type of ground. We gave him a summer holiday and one of the owners had this race in mind, I probably didn’t as I didn’t give the horse as much respect as he deserved! “He’s done that really well, he stays and he likes the ground. He’s in the horses in training sale, but he’s clearly a pretty talented stayer on this type of ground. “We could look for something else if we decide to keep going, we might look at the November Handicap, but that could still be a bit sharp for him over a mile and a half. “There’s a lovely race at Musselburgh next year for 100 grand, four-year-olds and upwards, he could slip into that unexposed. That could be a plan.”

