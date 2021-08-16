York Friday reflections | Adam Houghton from the course on Coolmore Nunthorpe day

Adam Houghton reflects on a brilliant performance from Winter Power in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

When comparing the Ebor Festival to the Olympics – as Graham Cunningham did so skilfully in last week’s edition of The Cunningham File – there is only one race at the meeting which can lay claim to being Flat racing’s equivalent of the 100-metre final. The Nunthorpe may be run over 10 times the distance, but it still takes less than a minute to complete as the speed merchants of the equine variety burn up the Knavesmire turf. The participants come in all different shapes and sizes and they all have different temperaments – Arecibo, in particular, looked ready to kill in the pre-parade ring – but they each have one thing in common, all of them trained to the minute (or 56.72 seconds to be exact) as they try to etch their name into Ebor Festival folklore. There was an international flavour to the 2021 edition of the Nunthorpe, too. By my count, at least 10 different Olympic nations had an interest in the race in some shape or form, with a whole variety of connections on show. Suesa alone lined up for a French trainer, an American owner and a jockey with both British and Norwegian parents.

Ed Chamberlin | York Ebor Festival day three reflections

Golden Pal was the subject of much of the pre-race interest, lining up for Wesley Ward and the USA, the country which has dominated the Olympic 100-metre final like no other over the years. For context, the USA has won 16 of the 29 gold medals to be awarded for the 100 metres at the Olympics, leaving Great Britain and Jamaica in a tie for second with three apiece. The Nunthorpe, on the other hand, remained virgin territory for the US raiders heading into this year’s race, a statistic Ward was desperate to put right. The trainer had come close before with Acapulco in 2015 and Lady Aurelia in 2017 both filling the runner-up spot, so talk of Golden Pal being the best horse Ward has trained certainly gave his supporters cause for plenty of optimism. For good measure, Golden Pal was partnered by Frankie Dettori, the veteran Italian hoping to add to the list of high-profile successes for his country this summer after Eurovision, the European Football Championships and, of course, the Olympic 100-metre final courtesy of Marcell Jacobs. It took Jacobs 9.80 seconds to win that race and it didn’t take Golden Pal much longer to complete the first furlong of this one, blasting out of the stalls into a clear lead in the far-side group. At halfway Golden Pal still looked to be full of running and Ward could be forgiven if he started humming “The Star-Spangled Banner” to himself in preparation for the medal ceremony. To think that Golden Pal wouldn’t even make the podium must have been unthinkable to Ward, such was his confidence in the horse, but that is how it played out. Golden Pal’s effort flattened out in the second half of the race and he could finish only seventh, nearly five lengths behind the impressive gold medal winner Winter Power.

Well deserved drink for Winter Power, a brilliant winner of the Nunthorpe @yorkracecourse pic.twitter.com/pJsPQTMCo6 — Ben Linfoot (@BenLinfoot) August 20, 2021