York Friday preview: What the trainers say

2.25 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup John Gosden - Courage Mon Ami: “We all know the Goodwood Cup was an interestingly different sort of race and not dissimilar to the Lonsdale last year, really. He came out of it well. He didn’t have much of a race. He couldn’t get a run and then when he did get a run, the race was over. So, he had what I call a nice racecourse gallop, really! We’d like to run there (York) and then after that wait for the Prix du Cadran on Arc weekend.” Tom Marquand - Quickthorn: “He’s a fantastic horse, obviously. He’d already done it in the Prix Maurice de Nieuil in France when he did it in the Lonsdale Cup last year, but Goodwood was still a bit surreal. In the Lonsdale he pretty much ran away with me if I’m honest. I was going to make the running, but I didn’t intend to go that fast and he was doing too much really. But he’s a lot more measured now and at Goodwood he never felt as though he was going that quick. He was always comfortable and he was able to fill up where he needed to, whereas at York he was always tanking. “Everyone thinks they know what we are going to do and I don’t suppose we’ll stray too far away from what works, but I think it would be silly for anyone to think that it’s just a case of taking him on to get him beat, because he’s won races after taking a lead as well. “Hughie has done an amazing job having Quickthorn right on the day so far, and he’s no one-trick pony. Far from it. He doesn’t have to make the running, so long as he finds a rhythm and is in his comfort zone, and he only has to beat horses he has beaten before.”

Marco Botti - Giavellotto: “He’s in good form, the ground should be good to firm, it should be quicker than the ground he ran on at Goodwood – which was on the easy side. “He’s well, he won at York and the main players have been declared, so it looks a tough race but he seems in good order and he’s only run three times this year so he is relatively fresh. We’re looking forward to it. That was a funny race to watch (Goodwood Cup), but he ran well and wasn’t beaten far where he was. The track and the ground will be more to his liking at York than they were at Goodwood. “Hopefully this time the jockeys will be more alert and understand he’s (Quickthorn) a horse you can’t just give a big advantage to, he doesn’t stop, he just keeps going. There’s only seven runners, ideally we want to be somewhere in the middle and just get a lead. I will leave it to Andrea (Atzeni), he knows the horse well and gets on with him.” 3.00 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager for owner Kylian owner Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum: “I think he has got the speed for five, but he was just drawn out on the wing at Goodwood and by the time Ryan (Moore) managed to get him across to the stands rail he was already three or four lengths behind the front two. He finished very strongly and he looks like he will get the six – Ryan thinks it will be better for him. He’s favourite and I think rightly so. You don’t see many win as far as he did over five furlongs and I think he is a very useful horse.” Joe Foley, racing manager King's Gamble owners Clipper Logistics: “We supplemented him and his sectionals and figures looked very good at Newmarket that Friday. He’s a horse that we will probably step up to seven soon, but Danny Tudhope) thought he showed a lot of speed that day and the sectionals backed that up, so we thought we would give the Gimcrack a go. There’s only one Gimcrack every year.”

3.35 Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes John Quinn - Highfield Princess: “We’re happy with her, it’s lovely ground and we’re drawn six of 16, which is fine. It’s a spicy race. I think the horse that beat her at Ascot (Bradsell) commands plenty of respect, as does the two-year-old (Big Evs) and there’s a couple of other horses there who, if they bounce back to their best, would have a chance.” “Goodwood was very good, so we’re hopeful anyway. She’s done so much and people expect plenty from her, but she seems in good nick and she loves this place, which is all you can ask.” Hollie Doyle - Bradsell: "He is a really good horse and has the heart of a lion. I thought it was a great performance back down to five furlongs in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot. He beat a real sprinting star in Highfield Princess, and the pair of us were clear. We thought he might not have as much early speed as the Australian sprinters, but he showed more speed than ever before and really thrived down in trip. He’s our flagbearer at Archie’s and it’s great to be going to the Nunthorpe with a live chance again.” Joe Foley, racing manager for owners Dramatised owner Clipper Logistics: “It was a non-event at Ascot, we thought we were drawn on the wrong side,” said Danny (Tudhope) came in and said he looked up two furlongs out and they were a long, long way behind. She was just on the wrong side and also the ground was quite dead on the first day of Ascot and she needs fast ground, hence we missed the King George at Goodwood. “We’ve had a bit of a frustrating summer waiting for fast ground for her, but it looks like we’re going to get it Friday. She has been working very, very well, so it’ll be interesting to see where she stands with the proper Group One sprinters now that she is a mature three-year-old and is getting her ground. It will be interesting to watch and we’re looking forward to seeing her run.”

Big Evs wins the Windsor Castle